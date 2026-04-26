Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes April 2026

Don't worry, this game isn't about mowing Goku's lawn. Instead, Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes offer speed-ups and other boosts to help you slash through fields of tall foliage to claim anime stars for your base that earn you money passively. These rewards can help you to reach further afield and find even stronger units for your operation.

We look for new codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check in every now and again to grab some more rewards.

Here are all the new Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes:

SomeSpeedUps - ten +5 minute speed-ups (new!)

2ndUpdateLesGooo!!! - OP dice (must reach Godly zone to redeem)

UseThisForGalaxies - double upgrader luck for five minutes

This isn't the only Roblox game with freebies on offer, so check out our Roblox codes master list next for more.

How do I redeem Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes?

Redeeming Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes is simple. All you need to do is:

Open Cut Grass for Anime Characters in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Tap the Settings button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes?

Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes are special passwords from the developer that unlock free boosts in-game. These codes tend to appear around new updates and bug fixes, so they're pretty regular.

Is there a Cut Grass for Anime Characters Discord server?

Yes, there is a Cut Grass for Anime Characters Discord server. You can join the Curseddd Games server by clicking here to take part in polls, read the latest announcements, and meet other players.

How do I get more Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes?

The best way to get more Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of sourcing and verifying codes so you can spend more time swinging your scythe. If you've got a moment to spare, you can look for codes in the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

NewPlayersOnly

NewUpdate!!!

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes.