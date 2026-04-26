Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes April 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes for free speed-ups and luck boosts.

Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and PT shirt standing with a massive scythe in front of a field of green grass
Daz Skubich Avatar

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Don't worry, this game isn't about mowing Goku's lawn. Instead, Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes offer speed-ups and other boosts to help you slash through fields of tall foliage to claim anime stars for your base that earn you money passively. These rewards can help you to reach further afield and find even stronger units for your operation.

We look for new codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check in every now and again to grab some more rewards.

Here are all the new Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes:

  • SomeSpeedUps - ten +5 minute speed-ups (new!)
  • 2ndUpdateLesGooo!!! - OP dice (must reach Godly zone to redeem)
  • UseThisForGalaxies - double upgrader luck for five minutes

This isn't the only Roblox game with freebies on offer, so check out our Roblox codes master list next for more.

Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the entry and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes?

Redeeming Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes is simple. All you need to do is:

  • Open Cut Grass for Anime Characters in Roblox
  • Complete the short tutorial
  • Tap the Settings button
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes?

Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes are special passwords from the developer that unlock free boosts in-game. These codes tend to appear around new updates and bug fixes, so they're pretty regular.

Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Cut Grass for Anime Characters Discord server?

Yes, there is a Cut Grass for Anime Characters Discord server. You can join the Curseddd Games server by clicking here to take part in polls, read the latest announcements, and meet other players.

How do I get more Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes?

The best way to get more Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of sourcing and verifying codes so you can spend more time swinging your scythe. If you've got a moment to spare, you can look for codes in the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

  • NewPlayersOnly
  • NewUpdate!!!

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Cut Grass for Anime Characters codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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