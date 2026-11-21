Surviving in Night City is tough, and what's even tougher is achieving your goals. Luckily, with Cyberpsychosis codes, you'll be able to complete story missions with ease, allowing you to find that someone you lost, escape your past, or become the greatest legend NC has ever seen.

Codes offer rerolls, cash, and various parts. Some of these come in mystery boxes, while others are just pieces of cyberware deposited right into your inventory.

Here are all the new Cyberpsychosis codes:

1.8KLIKES - ten rerolls and a mystery box (new!)

Cyberpsychosis is just one Roblox game that offers rewards, so head to our list of Roblox codes for all the other freebies.

How do I redeem Cyberpsychosis codes?

In case you're confused about how to redeem Cyberpsychosis codes, here's a short step-by-step guide.

Launch Cyberpsychosis on Roblox

Open the menu and tap 'codes'

Enter your code in the box and hit 'redeem' underneath

Below the box, the game will let you know what you got!

Why aren't my Cyberpsychosis codes working?

If you're having problems getting your Cyberpsychosis codes to work, make sure you've typed in the codes exactly as you see them above, with no accidental spelling mistakes or extra spaces before or after the text. If it's still no good, the code has probably expired - but hang tight. We'll be back sooner than you can say 'gotta delta'.

Is there a Cyberpsychosis Discord server?

Yes, there is. Click here to join it and join your fellow Night City legends in chatting about the game, as well as being able to talk to the developers. This should help you out if you have any questions, want to enter competitions, or have suggestions on how the game is changed.

Expired codes:

5KMEMBERS

UPDATE1.07

1.3KLIKES

1KLIKES

That's it for Cyberpsychosis codes for the time being, but check back in again soon.