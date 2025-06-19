Cyberpunk 2077 may run better on PC handhelds, but I prefer the Switch 2 version

Cyberpunk 2077 is probably one of the most demanding games I've ever played. My first experience was with a very budget-friendly GPU that managed 30fps at 1080p fairly well, but during this time, the experience on past-generation consoles was poor, to say the least. Years later and Cyberpunk 2077 now runs decently on handheld PCs, like the Steam Deck, but despite a weaker chipset, the Switch 2 version is my favorite so far, and one of the reasons I recommend Nintendo's console over other handhelds.

Despite being one of the best RPGs, Cyberpunk 2077 is quite demanding. The best handheld consoles can run CD Projekt Red's brilliant game, but it's not like you're going to get top-of-the-line visuals on any portable platform. Even if our Nintendo Switch 2 review is positive on the improvements of the console, I'd be lying if I said it's a 1:1 with the PC or even the PS5 version of the game.

However, a Reddit post on r/handhelds made me realize just how impressive the Switch 2 is. In it, the original poster states that the Ayaneo 3 outperforms Nintendo's handheld, saying, "unsurprisingly Cyberpunk runs better on the HX370," with HX 370 referencing the chipset inside the Ayaneo 3. For reference, the Ayaneo 3 with Ryzen 9 HX 370 and 64GB of RAM is $1,631.95, over triple the price of the Switch 2. It's an impressive handheld and one of the better Steam Deck alternatives, but it's not exactly budget-friendly.

This isn't a swipe at the Ayaneo 3, as despite the price, it looks to be a seriously impressive handheld. That being said, it's also proof of how efficient the Nintendo Switch 2 can be. When a developer puts a lot of focus on a port to the handheld, you get a console capable of running Cyberpunk 2077, and, from my experience, it's my second favorite version after the PC, with all settings cranked up.

It's seriously impressive that one of the best FPS games in recent years works on a Nintendo console, and even more so when you take into account that it includes Phantom Liberty, an expansion that past-gen consoles missed out on due to the increased requirements. Sure, the game runs on other handhelds fairly well, but the Switch 2 is also a lot lighter, and the power draw is far kinder than heftier handhelds.

Overall, it's no surprise that our Cyberpunk 2077 Switch 2 review was full of praise. In it, Kayleigh Partleton says, "Cyberpunk 2077 is already cementing itself as one of the best Switch 2 games," and adds that "I can honestly say I'm blown away by how good it is on the Nintendo Switch 2."

With how successful the Switch 2's launch has been, I hope to see more triple-A and demanding experiences on the upcoming Switch games list. Wild Hearts S looks to be an incredible version of the monster-hunting action game on the newest handheld, and if it's a great time on the go, I'll be very happy - perhaps we could see Monster Hunter Wilds on it soon.

If you're going to pick up a Switch 2, I'd recommend grabbing the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, which will help you pack up your console and keep it safe, and you'll also have everything you need for your travels or sitting on the sofa. Or, if you need a pro-style peripheral, our best Switch 2 controllers guide has plenty of great options to choose from.