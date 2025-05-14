Dark and Darker's expansion to mobile is a huge boon for Krafton, bringing the hybrid fun of extraction shooter battles and perilous fantasy dungeons to iPhone and Android. Krafton's plans for the game go beyond getting more players into the fray, though. The developer confirms that the game has a new name, Abyss of Dungeons, ahead of launching fresh content in a forthcoming update.

This unexpected rollout will gradually change the game's marketing materials and appearance on the Google Play Store and App Store, so don't expect it just yet. Speaking about this change in a recent statement, Krafton says that "the new game title Abyss of Dungeons refers to the deep and dark dungeons that serve as the game's setting, symbolizing its core gameplay, exploring the unknown, and fiercely fighting to survive."

Players can expect this "new chapter" to activate in Dark and Darker's upcoming June update. Soft-launched earlier this year in the United States and Canada, Dark and Darker's mobile port is more than meets the eye. In my own Dark and Darker review, I was impressed by the game's visual fidelity and thrilling gameplay loop that had me itching to get back in for more loot.

The lack of features like controller support is still a point of contention, but I can overlook it, considering how much fun it is to encounter other players and form temporary alliances to make it out alive. It's a similar itch that Embark Studios' ARC Raiders scratched me. Poised to be a real Steam Deck game contender, my ARC Raiders preview breaks down why Embark has another hit on its hands.

Commenting on Dark and Darker's future, executive producer Joonseok Ahn expresses that "we believe the new title Abyss of Dungeons better conveys the game's identity, genre-specific characteristics, and unique atmosphere to players. We will continue listening to player feedback and strive to reflect it within the game."

Krafton's attention to player concerns has seen new content such as a PVP arena mode, PVE boss gauntlet, Soulstone system, and Stat Tree introduced over the last few months. If you're eager to know what makes Dark and Darker tick, our interview with Ahn is worth checking out.

