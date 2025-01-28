Veering deeper into a Dark and Darker Mobile dungeon promises one of two things: glory or a grizzly demise. Krafton’s fantasy take on extraction shooters throws away firearms for magic or a trusty sword, tasking you and your party with retrieving lucrative loot before escaping to safety. Now, the PUBG developer is welcoming a new legion of players, as Dark and Dark Mobile’s soft launch is merely days away.

If you’ve been eager to try Dark and Darker Mobile, players residing in the United States and Canada can play the free mobile game from Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Originally, this launch was geared toward Canada exclusively. However, following positive feedback from North American players, Krafton has decided to expand its reach. The mythical tinged action game first released an early access build on PC in August 2023. Handling development duties instead of Ironmace is Bluehole Studio, the Krafton subsidiary behind Tera, a console MOBA.

Dark and Darker Mobile had a significant presence at Gamescom 2024, which I was able to see on the floor for myself. With plenty of goodwill built up from that substantial showcase, Bluehole Studio executive producer Joonseok Ahn shared in a recent statement that “we are thrilled to expand our soft launch beyond Canada and bring Dark and Darker Mobile to even more players across North America.”

With plans for more optimizations and content for the game’s wider release, Ahn adds that “the strong enthusiasm from the community encouraged us to accelerate our plans, and we look forward to gathering more feedback as we prepare for the global release.”

Wondering how it actually plays? Pocket Tactics went hands-on with the dungeon crawler in our Dark and Darker Mobile preview. Krafton has clarified its admiration for Ironmace’s first iteration of the game in the past – you can see for yourself in our Dark and Darker Mobile interview with Ahn. Joining the charge for improved handheld mobile game ports, Dark and Darker Mobile is shaping up to be a 2025 highlight.

Krafton plans to release the game globally later this year, but you can pre-register on iPhone and Android devices in the meantime to claim some exclusive rewards.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.