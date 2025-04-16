PUBG devs take a leaf out of Call of Duty’s book in Dark and Darker update

The latest Dark and Darker Mobile update kicks off the third pre-season of Krafton’s ported dungeon extraction game, and there’s a whole treasure trove of new stuff to go hunting for. Prepare to sharpen your swords and fill your spell books, because we’ve got expanded character growth systems, buffed social features, and some brand-new game modes to get stuck into.

Dark and Darker Mobile is an exciting, upcoming fantasy game currently enjoying a successful soft launch in the US and Canada, and we had a great time playtesting it when we visited the Krafton headquarters in Seoul last year. Take a look at our Dark and Darker Mobile preview and prepare yourself for even more content, because DNDM has tentatively dipped its armor-clad toes into the world of FPS games.

From April 16, 2025, to June 10, 2025, the Grappling with the Abyss update introduces the brand-new Arena mode, which is essentially a competitive Team Deathmatch formula that you might recognize from the likes of Call of Duty and Splitgate. You need to be at least level ten to unlock this mode, with a minimum equipment score of 500, and then you’ll be free to jump into one of three arena maps to take on foes in a 3v3 best-of-five tussle. May the best fighter – or barbarian, or rogue, or cleric, or… you get the idea – win.

This mode ups the ante for Dark and Darker Mobile, with the extraction genre being notoriously slow-paced. Not that slow is necessarily a bad thing, but a team deathmatch-style mode means you can jump right into a rinse-repeat fight without the fear of losing all your precious loot in the process. It’s also a great way to practice combat, and if you manage to really git gud, the top 1k adventurers on the leader board get access to exclusive costumes and poses, as well as a treasure chest of season coins.

Not only do we get a TDM mode, but the third Dark and Darker Mobile pre-season also introduces a brand-new boss gauntlet where you must enter the Shadow Realm and battle your way through waves of exclusive monsters to summon the final boss. Level three guilds will also now have access to a shared space to communicate a little more easily, which is always important if you want to strategize and coordinate your attacks.

As ever, we get a bunch of quality-of-life upgrades and balances with any new pre-season, as well as plenty of rewards for all our hard work, with new stat bonuses and loot on offer, a stat tree system that can be respecced at will – providing you’ve got enough gold in your stash – and a Soulstone system that allows us to equip the stones taken from slain monsters and gain powerful new traits.

If you're not in the US and Canada and still waiting patiently for the global release, you can pre-register for the game on the DNDM website, and if you're after more of a helping hand, we've got all the latest info on Dark and Darker Mobile codes for you.