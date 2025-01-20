If you’re ready for a new zombie game experience, the upcoming Darkest Days global playtest could be for you. This multiplayer survival horror game comes from South Korean developer NHN and although we don’t know much about it just yet, we’re excited to give it a try.

Darkest Days’ global playtest is the first opportunity for horror game fans outside of South Korea to jump into the zombie-infested action. After a mysterious virus turns the world you know upside down, you must figure out how to survive, fending off the armies of the dead and living off the land. Based on the website, Darkest Days combines crafting and base-building mechanics with open-world multiplayer combat and boss raids.

The week-long global test period launches on both Steam and mobile as part of February’s Steam Next Fest event, making us hopeful that we can add it to our growing library of Steam Deck games in the future. Plus, if you sign up for the game’s newsletter before the test period, you’ll get an exclusive coupon code for extra benefits to redeem in-game.

When is the Darkest Days global playtest?

The Darkest Days global playtest starts on February 24, 2025, and ends a week later on March 3, 2025. Keep an eye on the sign-up page to see when the links for each platform go live.

That’s everything we know about the Darkest Days global playtest. If you’re after more undead action, check out our list of the best games like Last of Us next. Alternatively, the Walking Dead games could be for you.