Date Everything wants you to blow its candle with free anniversary update

Whether it's a sexy trapdoor, a speakeasy in your electrical wiring box, or your bed itself flirting with you, Date Everything's got something for everyone, cementing its iconic status in dating simulation gaming history. The iconic visual novel came out on June 17, 2025, for Pride Month, meaning it's approaching its first anniversary - and it wants to bring you into the fold, Hanks-style, with its new Self-Care update, which is out right now.

In case you aren't familiar with the gem that is Date Everything, the game pretty much does what it says on the tin. You enter a house with a pair of 'Dateviator' glasses, which allow you to court any object you can see inside by anthropomorphizing it. It's as hilarious as it sounds, as your clock has a different alias depending on the time of day, your laundry and washing basket are in a toxic relationship, and even a shadow comes to life as an Internet edgelord.

Add in some awesome voice acting from the likes of Ben Starr, Laura Bailey, and Matthew Mercer, and you have the game. A year on from its launch, Date Everything has a cult following, a reputation for being inclusive yet a little cheesy, and a legacy that's already shaped the dating games scene. You can read more of our thoughts about the game in our Date Everything review, which praises its charm and silliness.

The update feels a bit like a love letter to the community that made the game so popular, adding many changes that were widely requested by the community. This includes updates to some fan-fave characters, including Eddie, who now remembers if you tell him you don't drink, and Bathsheba, whose romance path no longer requires you to be mean to our good pal Barry Styles. Harry hasn't sued yet, then.

The update also changes some of the choices for Farya, Arma, I, Ronaldini, Freddy, Mitchell, Maggie, Scandalabra, Stefan, Stepford, Teddy, and Zoey, as these paths have previously been criticized for not handling sensitive topics with sufficient care. Lyric's storyline also has adjustments to remove any negative discussion of multiple personalities. Hopefully, this gives everyone the cozy feeling they're looking for from the game.

Alongside all the character alterations, the Self-Care update adds changes to gameplay, such as key rebinding, at-will pronoun changes for Skylar, and screenshot mode, so you can capture Back Dorian's incredible trap muscles in all of its glory. There's new subtitles for musical numbers, improved visibility on your SPECS screen, and content warnings, too, all of which help with accessibility. For a game that commits to inclusion as hard as this one, it's important to make sure everyone can play - there's a reason it wound up in our list of the five most important games for representation in 2025.

All this, and the game is currently on sale on the Nintendo eShop. In the UK, you can pick it up for half price until July 3, with the Self-Care update included, naturally, while in the US, it's a whopping 66% off. The Lavish DLC is also on offer, so you can perfect your pick up lines with even more household objects at a low, low price.

Will you be picking up Date Everything on its first birthday, or have you already broken the hearts of the entire house? Let us know over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and we hope you're having a wonderful Pride Month.