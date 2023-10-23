If you happen to enjoy dating games, we have some good news for you, as we ventured out into the lovey-dovey wilderness to bring you a list of some of the best dating games on Switch and mobile. Some are visual novels, one involves dungeon crawling, and they all feature decision-making, so you’d best consider carefully what you say to get the romantic partner of your dreams.

Should dating games give you the ‘it’s not you, it’s me’ feeling, perhaps our lists of the best games like The Witcher 3, games like Skyrim, games like Hades, best Zelda games, best Final Fantasy games, and best Sonic games will be more to your liking.

Without further ado, here are our picks for the best dating games on Switch and mobile.

The Sims – mobile

Okay, we all know The Sims, and chances are you’ve played at least one of the many games in the series. Is it a dating simulator? No, but it’s a life sim, which does involve a lot of dating, so it makes our list of dating games. In fact, you can go beyond that. You can do the whole marriage and family thing, or be a real Casanova and work your way around the neighbourhood.

A bit of advice, if you do get caught getting up to no good, give them a couple of seconds to calm down, then initiate some angry woo-woo, make them forget why they were so mad in the first place.

Arcade Spirits – Switch

Have you ever wanted to be the star of your own romantic comedy? How about being the star of a novel? If the answer is yes to both of those things, boy, are you in for a treat with Arcade Spirits.

It’s a rom-com in the form of a visual novel, and it takes place in an old-style arcade. You’re the new staff member, and a couple of regulars catch your eyes, as do some of your coworkers. They say never to mix business and pleasure, but hey, you do you, perhaps you like a little drama in your life.

Arcade Spirits Arcade Spirits Nintendo $19.99 Buy it here! Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales

Dream Daddy – Switch

Being a single parent is tough, and the dating game certainly isn’t easy – or at least, that’s what people say. In Dream Daddy, you get to prove that actually, single dads can have it all. To begin with, you select one of seven different fathers to traverse this visual novel with. The game begins with you moving to a cul-de-sac with your young daughter, then lo and behold, it’s full of single fathers.

Dream Daddy features several eligible dads, all of which have different personalities. Bear in mind, your choices matter as the game has different endings for you to explore.

Dream Daddy Dream Daddy Nintendo $14.99 Buy it here! Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales

Love Sick – mobile

Love Sick is one of those dating games that relies heavily on the decisions you make, so you know that you’re in for a different experience each time you step into this world of love. More than that, you get to choose the genre of the story you embark on – thriller, fantasy, suspense, shifter, paranormal, and more. Can’t help but wonder what it might be like to date a ghost.

Anyway, you get to fully customize your character, and dress them up with a range of outfits, some of which might have an impact on those around you. Each chapter involves different decisions, all of which can affect where the story goes. However, no matter what, this is your story.

Monster Prom XXL – Switch

The dating pool seems a little empty these days, so why not branch out and have a go at some monsters instead. Monster Prom is a 2D narrative dating sim that puts you in the shoes of a student at Spooky High, home to six eligible monsters for you to romance. Better yet, the game doesn’t limit you to a single-gender with straight romantic options. Instead, the game is inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community, allowing you to select gender, pronouns, and pursue any love interest.

The narrative spans six weeks, and it’s up to you to decide how you wish to spend this time. Do you focus on a single love interest and spend all your time with them, or do you get to know all prospective romantic partners? Either way, it culminates in your prom, but do be aware, certain decisions can affect how characters perceive you. Whatever happens, we hope this ends in a monster smash.

Monster Prom: XXL Monster Prom: XXL Nintendo $15.99 Buy it here! Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! – Switch

Ugh, enough of the mushy gushy lovey-dovey stuff. It’s time for a darker story that has some grit on our list of dating games. The game starts out like any other visual novel in the genre. You’re a school student that can gush about their crush. All seems well, like your average high school love story, except then it’s not. Boom, all of a sudden, you’re thrown into psychological horror, and frankly, it’s a great time.

If you’re after a good dating game, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! is the place to be. As usual, you need to make some impactful decisions, all of which determine the end of your story.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Nintendo $14.99 Buy it here! Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales

Boyfriend Dungeon – Switch

In my humble opinion, I’ve saved the best for last, but perhaps that’s because I’m more of a ‘let’s bond over kicking some dungeon butt’ rather than ‘oh my god, the first guy that walks through the door is the love of my life’ kind of girl. In Boyfriend Dungeon, you get to date your weapons. You don’t get many dating games like that.

The game features all manner of characters, including female, male, and non-binary dating options. In addition, you can choose your gender and pronouns at the beginning of the game, ensuring you have the experience you want. If you want to discover more about what this game offers, check out our Boyfriend Dungeon Switch review here.

Boyfriend Dungeon Boyfriend Dungeon Nintendo $19.99 Buy it here! Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales

Aww, aren’t those dating games just lovely? We hope they provide you with the perfect virtual significant other. However, if you decide you need a break from the dating scene, our lists of the best mobile platformers and best Switch platformers allow you to hop, skip, and jump your way to single life.