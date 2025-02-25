We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Monster Hunter-style RPG Dauntless faces shutdown after underwhelming update

After a major overhaul to the game, free-to-play RPG Dauntless is shutting down for good in a surprise move from developer Phoenix Labs.

Dauntless shut down: An image of a hero in Dauntless.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Dauntless 

Two months after launching its massive overhaul update, Dauntless will be no more later this year. Developer Phoenix Labs has announced the Dauntless shutdown on social media, although its exact reasoning remains unclear. While it may be disappointing news for fans of the Monster Hunter-style RPG, there is still time to try it before it joins the pile of closed live-service games.

In a recent post on Dauntless’ X account, Phoenix Lab provides an “important update” that confirms “Dauntless is shutting down on May 29, 2025. Dauntless will receive no additional content or updates.” Additionally, players won’t be able to access the game on or after the aforementioned date.

In a message on the Dauntless Discord server, Phoenix Labs expresses to players that “your passion, creativity, and dedication made Dauntless more than just a game – it became a shared world and a place where friendships were forged. We know there were times we didn’t get it right, but we always strived to give you the best experience we could.”

It’s likely that the extremely divisive reception to Dauntless Awakening’s update in December 2024 was a catalyst for the shutdown. Revamping the action game’s quest structure and adding new weapons were part of the update, at the cost of stripping away the game’s basic systems in a very bare-bones fashion. Former Phoenix Labs associate producer Jessie Leigh Gagnon said in a LinkedIn post in December that “they’ve gutted the core gameplay and crafting mechanics […] we never would have made decisions that are so blatantly not player focused.”

YouTube Thumbnail

Phoenix Labs has faced hardships over the years, following a quiet acquisition by blockchain company Forte Labs in 2023. After the cancellation of a new project in May 2024, the studio’s first set of layoffs occurred, followed by another round as recent as January 2025. In its heyday, Dauntless was an exceptionally fun free Switch game, blending Monster Hunter-influenced battles with a charming opening world and a glowing social experience.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from grinding FPS games on his Asus Rog Ally, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.