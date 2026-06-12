Dave the Diver plunges into Fortnite for his third birthday

Can you believe it's been three years since Dave the Diver first released? Time sure does fly. For the third anniversary, we're getting the man himself in Fortnite, a global mobile version of the game, and even more DLC. I recently - finally - got into the game, and it feels like a great time that I did so.

On June 28, 2023, Dave made his debut dive on Steam, launching the pixely deep-sea simulator out to the masses. The game then came to Nintendo Switch in October of the same year, but now, three years later, we can play it on mobile. After a successful test in China, the game will come to Google Play and the App Store worldwide in August.

If that's not enough, you can play as the delightful diver in Fortnite, as a new outfit of his classic wetsuit and back bling of his oxygen tank are available to anyone who gets Dave the Diver or the 'In the Jungle' DLC through the Epic Games Store. The skin launches on June 25.

The latest jungle-themed DLC debuts on all platforms on June 18, and brings giant boars, more fish, bears, tapirs, monkeys, and dance battles (yes, really) to the game. Feast your eyes on the trailer below, made with the creators of Sharknado (again, yes, really).

Recently, the developer Mintrocket announced a prequel-of-sorts called Bancho the Chef during this year's Summer Games Fest, as part of the Sony State of Play stream. Focusing on Bancho's younger days before he met Dave, we'll see how he learned the art of sushi-making.

It's not confirmed for any platforms outside of PlayStation and Steam yet, so I'll be over here waiting impatiently for it to get announced as an upcoming Nintendo Switch game.