Dave the Diver splashes onto iOS and Android this fall

Grab your nets and oxygen tanks, because Dave the Diver is finally launching on mobile. Developer Mintrocket initially announced this port at the end of 2025 as a project with partner company XD, and this fall release date remains true to its promise of a 2026 release.

If you've somehow missed the hype around this game over the past three years, Dave the Diver is a multi-award-winning hybrid RPG, management, simulation, and fishing game about diving for fish and making delicious sushi. This mobile port is the final step in making Dave's adventure playable on all platforms, following Mintrocket's recent Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade pack and Xbox releases.

Dave the Diver's mobile version is fully optimized for smartphones, adding a range of new features, including fast travel and gyro controls. Plus, the mobile game has access to the recent DLC, In The Jungle, and the popular Dredge content pack from launch, so there are plenty of storylines to explore right from the beginning.

When is the Dave the Diver mobile release date?

Dave the Diver launches on iOS and Android worldwide on September 17, 2026. You can pre-order the game now on the App Store and Google Play to get it immediately on launch.

There's never been a better time to jump into Dave the Diver's wacky world, or explore it all over again on the go, especially while we wait for more information on the upcoming spin-off, Bancho the Chef. If you want to upgrade your experience, take a look at our recommendations for the best phone controllers next, and let us know if you'll be diving in alongside Dave in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.