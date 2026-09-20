Dave the Diver mobile review - a near seamless plunge into the depths

Our Verdict Not only is Dave the Diver well-suited for mobile, but the execution of the port does the quirky and diverse game justice, keeping controls simple and effective. Despite the drain on your phone battery and the very occasional hiccup, this is a great port. The addition of orientation changing is great for tablets, too.

As a seasoned veteran of the Blue Hole, when I heard Dave the Diver mobile was coming, I was excited. I immediately knew the format would work really well - as a game that's part point-and-click, part survival, and part management simulator, not much about it demands a keyboard and mouse or controller. I also knew, due to the stellar reception to other versions of the game, that the execution needed to be good.

Without giving too many spoilers to people who haven't played it, Dave the Diver follows the titular character as he explores the ocean known as the Blue Hole. His dives start out as hands-on, sushi-ingredient-catching missions for a restaurant, but the storyline sees Dave rescuing sea life, fighting huge and terrifying monsters, and saving an entire civilization down in the depths of the ocean. Don't sweat it, though - no matter how deep down you go, you'll still help Bancho's sushi restaurant out by night.

Dave the Diver keeps its charm on any and all of its platforms, with the winning combination of comedic writing, gameplay diversity, and detailed art keeping it fresh for replays whenever you like. The underwater sections are a delight to traverse, especially due to the map that shifts when you progress, keeping exploration fresh and fun - but my personal favorite part of the game is helping out Bancho. He's one of my favorite video game characters, and running the restaurant, decorating it as you go, makes a nice change of pace from diving.

In terms of how the experience translates over, it's clear how hard the developers have worked to get this version smooth and easy-to-navigate. As far as controls go, the touchscreen controls are intuitive, with an invisible joystick and buttons that pop up as and when needed. An added feature for mobile is gyro tilt controls for tea-pouring in Bancho's sushi, which gives you a fun hands-on element. You can also use a controller with the game, and the game picked up my GameSir X5s controllers' presence quickly, adjusting the on-screen options.

Apart from the tea-pouring controls, there are some other mobile-specific features. These include portrait and landscape switching - great for tablets - a portrait-orientation-locked, scrollable Cooksta app, which looks just like Instagram from afar, and fast-traveling between NPCs in the Sea People's Village. All 43 achievements are available to collect via the Game Center, too, so you're not missing out by playing on iOS as opposed to Steam, either.

On iOS, the game allows you to play the first of seven chapters for free before it asks you to cough up any dough, which feels pretty generous to me given how slow the progression is at the beginning of the game. Quests will require you to find specific items, some of which can only be found in the depths, which means you'll have to make money quickly to upgrade your equipment and progress - good news for iOS players, allowing you to get plenty of time out of your free section, despite a small design flaw in the game itself. Android users will have no such luck with freebies, though.

If you're on the fence about actually making the jump into mobile, there are a few extra things that it might be useful to know. Firstly, the game is $9.99 on mobile, which, when compared to the $19.99 price of the base game on Steam, is basically a steal at this point, especially for what is almost exactly the same quality of experience as on PC in my book. As well as this, the In the Jungle DLC and Dredge content pack can both be picked up on mobile already - Dredge for free, and the DLC for $4.99, compared to the $9.99 price tag on Steam. I'm just saying.

Secondly, Dave the Diver mobile is a battery drainer. I had expected it, given that this issue often comes with the territory of porting PC games to a phone. On my iPhone 15 at least, every hour of play took about 40% of my battery away with it. This is pretty rough, but my phone's pretty old by now. I imagine if you have one of the higher-end gaming phones or a tablet to play on, the hardware would be better suited for it, but for the average mobile gamer, get yourself a powerful portable or wireless charger.

Also important to note is that there were one or two bugs now and then. I got a pretty unusual experience once when I changed orientations between portrait and landscape, with a strange hyper-zoomed-out rendering of the boat and ocean surface, but it only happened once, despite me changing orientations fairly often. Every once in a while, you'll find a hiccup with text, but it doesn't hinder you, and the game still feels really polished.

Overall, if you're a fan of mobile gaming, this seems like a no-brainer purchase to me. Cheap, cheerful, and genuinely excellent to play, in my mind, it's definitely up there with the best mobile games. At the very least, get stuck into the free chapter if you're on iOS, and let us know what your thoughts are over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server.