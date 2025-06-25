James Gunn's Superman is right around the corner, and our titular hero, played by David Corenswet, is a massive nerd. The actor's love for the Star Wars universe is widely known, with viral clips of Corenswet reciting lines word for word sweeping TikTok. But has he ever put down the cape to check out what Star Wars games have to offer? That's a big yes, and many of them are available on your Nintendo Switch 2.

The promotional tour for Superman is in full swing, with the movie's cast traveling the globe ahead of its release on Friday, July 11, 2025. While I'm still cautious about Gunn's take on the Blue Boy Scout, I can agree that Corenswet has impeccable taste when it comes to Star Wars games. Speaking to IGN Brazil, Corenswet explains which titles he played a lot growing up.

"Well, the Star Wars games I really loved. I played [Star Wars] Battlefront and Battlefront 2 back in the day on Xbox 360. And, oh, Jedi Academy [and] Jedi Outcast," Corenswet tells the outlet. The Star Wars Battlefront series is on a bit of a hiatus at present, with 2017's Battlefront 2 serving as the last entry in the rebooted franchise. Of course, Corenswet is referring to the classic duo of games from 2004 and 2005, respectively.

The action game collection is available on Nintendo Switch 2, although my colleague's Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection review isn't exactly glowing. If anything, it's worth playing for Heroes vs Villains on Mos Eisley. Corenswet says that "[Star Wars] Jedi Academy was my first computer game when I was, I don't know, 13 or 14. When I have a lot of free time, I'll sometimes go back and replay that, just for old times' sake."

Before the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order came about, Jedi Academy and Jedi Outcast gave players a satisfying experience wielding a Lightsaber, along with a decent story to unravel. Like the Battlefront games, these are also available on Nintendo Switch 2. The recent Fortnite Galactic Battle season has me pining for Star Wars: Battlefront 3, but that's one new Star Wars game I think is a way off from happening.

