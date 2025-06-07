Every portable Day of the Devs 2025 announcement from SGF

The Day of the Devs 2025 showcase followed directly after the main Summer Game Fest livestream, bringing us an hour of world-class indie game news from around the world. Tons of these titles are likely playable on handheld devices like the Nintendo Switch, mobile, and Steam Deck, so we've gathered them all here for you.

We love indie games at Pocket Tactics, so this showcase is always a joy to watch. There are tons of fantastic Steam Deck games in this list, so if you're still unsure about which handheld is best for you, make sure to read our Nintendo Switch 2 vs Steam Deck OLED comparison breakdown.

Where can I watch the Day of the Devs 2025 showcase?

You can rewatch the entire Day of the Devs Summer Game Fest 2025 below for more information directly from the developers, as well as some awesome music from the upcoming rhythm game, Unbeatable.

Day of the Devs 2025 Summer Game Fest highlights

Here are all of the games shown during the Day of the Devs 2025 showcase that you can look forward to playing on the go, whether that's on Switch, mobile, handheld PC, or Steam Deck.

Snap & Grab – early 2026, PC and consoles

Snap & Grab is a unique heist game where you use your photography skills to commit extravagant crimes in broad daylight. Assemble your crew, take photos of the target and any potential roadblocks, and then execute your heist to perfection.

Big Walk – 2026, PC

From the incredibly wacky developer behind Untitled Goose Game, House House, comes Big Walk, a co-operative social exploration game about, well, going on a big walk. Play as silly, colorful duck creatures and work together using emotes, text-to-speech, and proximity voice chat to solve puzzles and make your way around the island together.

Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School – TBC

If you love escape rooms, you'll love Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School. This follow-up to Coin Crew Games' Escape Academy expands the school, making you feel like an actual student, living and breathing puzzles. The original game is Steam Deck Verified and available on the Nintendo Switch, so we're pretty certain the sequel will be, too.

Mixtape – 2025, PC and consoles

Nostalgia really is a powerful tool, and Mixtape dev Beethoven & Dinosaur knows just how to use it. This game is a 'mixtape' of eras, genres, and mechanics, taking you on the journey of three friends on their final day of high school. It's due to hit Xbox Game Pass on day one, so you'll hopefully be able to play it anywhere.

Blighted – 2026, PC and consoles

The Guacamelee dev team is back with Blighted, an ARPG Metroidvania with horror and Western elements. Learn to harness your Blight, which serves as both a source of power and a dynamic difficulty system, to take on this challenge either alone or with a friend.

Dosa Divas – early 2026, PC and consoles

Dosa Divas combines three of our favorite things: food, mechs, and taking down evil corporations. The team behind Thirsty Suitors returns to bring us a turn-based narrative RPG about helping your peers reconnect with their cultural food after a bland fast food company has taken over.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault – Summer 2025, PC and consoles

One of the best roguelike games ever returns, and this time, it's in 3D! After the events of the first game, Will ends up in a brand-new dimension filled with plenty of potential customers. This sequel is currently only coming to Steam, PS5, and Xbox, but the original game is available on mobile and Nintendo Switch, so we're hopeful for a release window later down the line for Nintendo Switch 2.

Please Watch The Artwork – Halloween 2025, PC, Switch, and mobile

The genius solo dev Thomas Waterzooi is back with a brand new spin on his Please Touch The Artwork series. Please Watch The Artwork takes an eerie turn, getting you to keep an eye on different paintings in the Museum of Animated Modern Art and check for anomalies, in the style of horror games like I'm On Observation Duty. Don't worry, though; there aren't any jump scares, so it's still a casual and cozy experience.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion – holiday 2025, PC, Switch, and consoles

We love a good Marvel game at Pocket Tactics, and this side-scrolling pixel beat-em-up definitely fits the bill. Tribute Games is behind it, the same team responsible for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, and it features a colorful roster of 15 iconic characters.

Neverway – PC confirmed, consoles and release date TBC

The pixel artist from Celeste, Pedro Medeiros, and Hyper Light Drifter composer, Disasterpiece, got together to create an eerie life sim called Neverway, and it looks terrifying. Imagine Stardew Valley, if it were filled with unknown dark deities and blending realities. We can't wait for this one to launch.

Relooted – TBC, PC and Xbox

Relooted is another heist game, but with a very different motivation. Set in a near future where the West has made a treaty with Africa to repatriate any publicly displayed artifacts to their rightful countries, you and your team work to reclaim the precious pieces that are still held hostage by crafty museums using a loophole in the system. Stealthily enter the building and then speedrun your way out to save your culture.

Ratatan – early access July 25, 2025, PC, Switch, and other consoles

Ratatan is a spiritual successor to the Patapon series of rhythm games. This iteration combines rhythm game elements with side-scrolling roguelike action, letting you beat up hundreds of enemies to the beat. You can even team up in four-player online co-op.

OFF – August 15, 2025, PC and Switch

Seventeen years since its initial release, one of the most iconic pixel RPGs, OFF, is coming to modern platforms. This historic game influenced games like Undertale, so it's incredible to see the Batter's story coming to the Nintendo Switch and PC.

TOEM 2 – 2026, PC and consoles

The gorgeous monochrome photography adventure TOEM returns with a sequel and new 3D environments. There's not much information on this follow-up just yet, but the original was perfect for the Switch, so we're confident this one will be, too.

Those are all of the portable highlights from this year's Summer Game Fest Day of the Devs showcase. It's an awesome time to be a gaming fan, so make sure you check out some of the other new Switch games and new mobile games announced over the SGF season.