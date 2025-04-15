I’ve been pouring hours into DC Dark Legion, a new strategy RPG that blends Fallout Shelter and AFK Journey. Whether you’re looking to fight off multiversal threats, other players, or just create your own version of the Justice League with heroes and villains alike, you’re joining this fantastic mobile game at a great time, with over four million downloads and a bunch of rewards to celebrate.

It’s already found a spot as one of my favorite mobile games in recent memory, with DC Dark Legion even gaining a place on my home screen. Between chasing characters in The Bleed, Dark Legion’s gacha system, and perfecting my squad, this action game has already been generous with its currencies, but who doesn’t like even more free stuff?

As announced in the RPGs Discord server, DC Dark Legion is celebrating the milestone of reaching four million downloads since launch, an impressive feat considering it only launched back in the middle of March. To put that into perspective, the strategy game saw fifty times the number of downloads as the 2025 Super Bowl’s maximum seats. So, that’s a lot of players.

Of course, it’s not a celebration without any gifts. Whether you’ve been hunting down the Joker in The Bleed or you’re hoping to speed up your Batcave’s upgrades, you can now get a bunch of rewards by using the code ‘4MDownloads’ in-game. By inputting the code, you’ll get 60 Source Gems, 250k Cash, 50k Chips, 50k Alloy, five Planetary Energy Keys, and a coveted World Anvil Fragment for making your pulls in the gacha game.

Keep in mind that the code expires at the end of the day on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, so make sure you redeem it before the code goes away. However, there are also plenty of other rewards to find in our DC Dark Legion codes guide, as well as instructions on how to redeem your new rewards – personally, I’m saving up for a Dark Justice League team, so long as they’re some of the best in the DC Dark Legion tier list. Best of all, you can also play the game on PC by heading to the DC Dark Legion website using this link.

If you’ve been having a blast playing DC Dark Legion on your gaming phone, it seems there are plenty of heroes and villains coming up. However, if one of the best Batman games right now isn’t your vibe, you can always check out the top single-player games for something a lot more solo-friendly.