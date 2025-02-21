Not only has FunPlus announced a new DC game, but we already have a DC: Dark Legion release date, and players worldwide don’t have long to wait as it’s due to launch globally next month. I don’t know about you, but I’ll never say no to some fresh superhero action, especially when it also features some of the best supervillains.

DC: Dark Legion is a strategy game, meaning you can’t just select your favorite character, button mash, and kick some butt like you do in Injustice or Marvel games like Marvel Contest of Champions. Instead, you need to put a bit of thought into what you do, which is admittedly a bit out of character for people like Harley Quinn, but hey, I’m sure she’ll still bring that iconic chaos she’s known for.

Other characters include Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Poison Ivy, The Joker, and more – whoever your favorite character is, they’re more than likely to appear in this new mobile game, as it launches with more than 50 characters with the roster set to expand to more than 200 as the story progresses.

If you’re familiar with the crossover comic book series Dark Nights: Metal, which ran between 2017 and 2018, you’re in for a treat with DC: Dark Legion, as the game draws inspiration from it. However, the story is still original, so there are sure to be some surprises, which is typical in Batman games. The Caped Crusader doesn’t have an easy time of it, and it must be especially jarring to discover that you’re the bad guy in a different multiverse.

In DC: Dark Legion, superheroes and supervillains must come together to defeat The Batman – it’s a tall task, but we all know that nobody in the DC universe does things by small measures. You do get a bit of reprieve from exploring and saving the world, though, as this action game allows you to build, customize, and manage your very own Batcave.

Should you be ready to answer the call and defend Earth, you can pre-register for the DC game via Google Play, the App Store, and the game’s official website, the latter of which is perfect if you want to learn more about the characters. It even offers interesting tidbits, including their very first DC appearance.

Pre-registering doesn’t just mean you get the game as soon as it launches, you also have a chance of getting some great rewards, assuming enough players pre-order, as the pre-registration rewards are milestone-based. The milestones and rewards are as follows:

One million – a weapons optional gift pack

– a weapons optional gift pack Two million – 100 green mother boxes

– 100 green mother boxes Five million – a champion gift pack

– a champion gift pack Ten million – ten draws from the bleed

The DC: Dark Legion release date falls on March 14, 2025, for iOS, Android, and PC, giving you less than a month to wait. If you need something to keep you busy in the meantime, you can swing by our list of the best Spider-Man games to see how you can help save New York. We can even tell you the best Spider-Man 2 Steam Deck settings.