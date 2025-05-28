For the last few months, I've been sinking my teeth into DC Dark Legion almost every day. Something about its casual, friendly approach to the AFK RPG formula makes it easy to enjoy, while the strategy element adds a nice incentive to spend hours grinding away. However, The Darkest Timeline is a somewhat strange addition, but one that offers a roguelite experience that shouldn't be missed.

That's not just because of the rewards you earn, including shards for Mythic heroes and villains, or rare World Anvil Fragments for those classic gacha game pulls we've come to know from similar experiences. Instead, DC Dark Legion's greatest game mode is pure fun, and makes it one of the best DC games right now alone.

In fact, I'd argue it's one of my favorite roguelite games, and it could make for an entire game on its own. Over seven different difficulties, you choose a small selection of heroes or villains from the DC Dark Legion tier list, before diving into three varying levels, culminating in fighting a powerful boss. Over the course, you'll fight a variety of smaller battles, while recruiting a stronger team with a cohesive buff, like a Justice League Dark or Legion of Doom team.

In an interview with Pocket Tactics, DC Dark Legion producer David Du spoke about the beloved game mode, confirming its inspiration as well as where one of the best mobile games' fan-favorite modes will go from here. "We played a lot of Slay the Spire," Du confirms. "In particular, we wanted to recreate that feeling of fast power building across a vast and dynamic card pool."

Fans of the genre will know how impressive Slay the Spire is. Wrapped in a simple design, the card game's turn-based combat hooks you in, and while the comparisons for The Darkest Timeline and Slay the Spire may stop at the genre, Du mentions that the brilliant roguelite was a "major inspiration for offering free access to all Champions in this mode. And of course, we tried to achieve the same intriguing mix of strategy and randomness that creates so much replayability."

While you have to level up your War Room a fair amount before gaining access to roguelite mode, it's made for all players regardless of whether your team is decimating the other modes or you're just starting out. "We specifically designed our Darkest Timeline game mode to offer an equal opportunity for all players, as it relies entirely on luck and skill", Du says. "Every player has access to the same content at the same time, regardless of their progress in other aspects of the game."

Even if you have a budget gaming phone, you can still enjoy The Darkest Timeline and DC Dark Legion as a whole with ease. While this is easily my favorite mode in the entire game, there's plenty to enjoy about the new iPhone and Android game, from making your own version of a Frankenstein's Justice League in a fantastic story, to dominating other players and leagues in the PvP sections of the game.

Make sure to use our DC Dark Legion codes guide for plenty of free rewards, which will help you get the perfect squad. Alternatively, you can check our list of the best strategy games if you're hoping for some similar games to play on your gaming phone.