It's become a part of my routine to boot up DC Dark Legion a couple of times a day. The mobile game has become my favorite app on my phone, as I continue to collect and improve my roster of heroes and villains to build my perfect team. However, The Darkest Timeline is the best game mode, offering a roguelite approach to the RPG, and it's now better than ever before.

One of the best DC games I've been pouring my time into, DC Dark Legion is an AFK RPG, where most of the content you'll sit back, watching, hoping, and praying that your own personal Justice League will defeat the wave of enemies. It's a great mobile game that doesn't take a lot of your time, unless you're willing to dive into The Darkest Timeline mode.

Admittedly, The Darkest Timeline doesn't unlock until you upgrade your War Room a fair amount, which may take you a week or so. However, it's worth doing, as The Darkest Timeline offers plenty of free rewards in this roguelite game mode that will help you strengthen your squad. This mode sees you take on a variety of challenges, as you slowly get more champions and rank them up through each run.

Thanks to an update today (April 30), The Darkest Timeline is also better than ever before. As you progress through each difficulty, testing out different heroes and squads from the DC Dark Legion tier list, you'll quickly find two new difficulties, with additional rewards like a new frame, too. However, the main improvement is that the Timeline Journal has been bumped up, giving you more tiers to unlock and rewards like World Anvil Fragments and Mythic Shards to collect.

That's not the only improvement in the RPG's latest update. Among a bunch of fixes, the boring old Hanger has been replaced with a new visual style and a more streamlined experience. There's also the new Reward Recovery system that will give you your earned rewards from the Batcave and other sources even if you don't log in, and finally, there's a bunch of improvements to the League system. If you haven't played DC Dark Legion, you can use this link to get started.

The free rewards don't stop coming either, as you can find plenty of items in our DC Dark Legion codes list, if you're quick before they expire. If you're looking for something with a little more immersion, our guide to the best action games will give you plenty of experiences that will definitely require more involvement from you.