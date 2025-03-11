New Dead By Daylight killer trades Tokyo for the fog

The new Dead By Daylight killer has been highly anticipated for what feels like a long, long time, and we finally now know that the popular anime, Tokyo Ghoul, has joined forces with the asymmetrical multiplayer. But, like with anything we find lurking in the fog, all is not as it seems. It might come as some surprise that the new DBD killer is, in fact, none other than the series’ protagonist, Ken Kaneki.

Much like his anime portrayal, poor ol’ Ken has been put through the ringer as he makes his debut in Behaviour Interactive’s ever-popular horror game, but with a slight, and quite terrifying, change. In the anime, Ken gets his organs rearranged and replaced by a ghoul called Rize Kamishiro, which then turns him into a half-ghoul. Which, admittedly, is quite horrifying in itself. But as one of the new DBD killers, Ken has been tortured by Jason – who you might remember from Tokyo Ghoul: Jack – and subsequently snatched by The Entity upon his escape to wreak havoc in the fog.

Understandably, given the moniker of The Ghoul, Ken has a deliciously gory set of abilities, with his main power coming from his Kagune Leap. The tentacles that burst from his back afford The Ghoul a lot of verticality and movement, and so he can jump around the map with ease as he chases survivors down. When he engages his special Enraged Mode, which remains active so long as there are survivors that still bear the Kagune Mark, he gains three consecutive Kagune Leaps to really terrorize the map.

Ken Kaneki is currently available to play as in Dead By Daylight right now, and there’s a whole Tokyo Ghoul-themed event set to run in his honor until April 2, 2025. You can bag an outfit that pays homage to Rize, as well as survivor outfits and killer masks. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a Tokyo-themed map coming to the game with Ken Kaneki’s debut, but we hope to see a dilapidated, horrific version of the city in future updates one day.

Check out our list of all the Dead By Daylight characters so you can get your horror fix, and make sure to take a grab at all the new DBD codes to boost your bloodpoints. If you’re after some freebies in the best mobile games, we have plenty of Tribe Nine codes, Zenless Zone Zero codes, and Fortnite codes for you, too.