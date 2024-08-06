The Dead By Daylight and Five Nights At Freddy’s collab is finally happening. Yes, you read that right! It’s been on the tip of everyone’s tongue when talking about the much-loved asymmetrical horror game, and after much speculation – and hope – you’ll soon be able to get your cupcake and eat it, too. FNAF creator Scott Cawthon had been dropping hints at a potential collaboration to celebrate Freddy’s tenth anniversary, and what better way than to enter the fog and snatch up some unsuspecting survivors to shove them, body and soul, into an animatronic or two?

Behaviour Interactive, the studio behind Dead By Daylight, recently announced the crossover on Twitter along with a tease for a summer 2025 release date. So, we’re a little ways off, but that just gives us plenty of time to speculate as to what the collab could entail. Like with many other DBD crossovers, such as the recent Castlevania collab, the iconic franchises that have entered the fog have brought both new survivors and killers, as well as new maps and perks.

So for the very first time, we might be able to put ourselves behind the controls of Freddy himself and go on a rampage to rival the bite of ‘86. We’re already very well versed in playing as a survivor in the FNAF universe, since the aim of the game is to avoid being shoved unceremoniously into a limb-crunching animatronic suit, so we imagine that the majority of these iconic gameplay elements will make their way to Dead By Daylight next summer.

Unfortunately, since we’ve got at least a year before we get to see the likes of FNAF’s Foxy running full pelt through the trees of the Yamaoka Estate, it’ll be a little while before we get anything confirmed. So we don’t know exactly who, or what, to expect from such an exciting collab. But considering it’s in celebration of FNAF’s tenth anniversary, and the fact that DBD always pays such a dedicated and respected homage to every IP it pulls into the fog, we’re sure to get some truly terrifying additions.

Whether it’s a whole host of new killers – personally, we want to stalk unsuspecting survivors as FNAF’s Bonnie – or a new map set in Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurant, we can’t wait to stretch our mechanical limbs and get to work.

If you’re working your way through the current roster, check out our guide to all Dead By Daylight characters and perks, and if you’re a killer main we have a full rundown of all the Dead By Daylight killers, including info on their lore, powers, and perks. Make sure you’re fully prepared for the crossover of the year with our FNAF history lesson, where we take you through everything that’s happened in Freddy’s universe.