You can thank us if we get a Dead by Daylight Switch 2 port

During its ten years of existence, Dead by Daylight has launched on many different platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, mobile, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Last year, the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 arrived, and, with DBD's recent tenth anniversary, some fans thought it would add the NS2 to its long list of platforms. But alas, that didn't happen.

In fact, you shouldn't get your hopes up for one anytime soon. I recently interviewed Dave Richard, the horror game's senior creative director, and not only did he reiterate that there are no plans for a sequel, but that a Switch 2 port is "not in our immediate plans." While this is a bit disappointing to hear, it's not as if you can't enjoy the game on the console regardless, thanks to it running the vast majority of Switch games.

However, I'm also taking this news with a pinch of cautious optimism, as Richard mentions that "we're noting your request." Leading me to believe that a Dead by Daylight Switch 2 port could still come to fruition one day, and you are most welcome if it does, for I'll be taking all of the credit.

In all seriousness, during my interview with Dave Richard, it was very apparent that Behavior cherishes you, its players, and community, as he says that the "community is at the heart of everything we do. We take their feedback very seriously." So, if you guys want it bad enough (and why wouldn't you), you may be able to manifest it into existence one day.

It's a real shame I can't say the same about Dead by Daylight 2, but equally, the developers have spent ten years building up DbD, bringing you so many exciting collaborations with movies and videogames - my favorite of which is currently Scream, though Terrifier is likely to overtake it. So it makes sense that Behavior would rather stick with the original game.

Are you holding out hope for a Dead by Daylight Switch 2 port? Let me know on the Pocket Tactics Discord.