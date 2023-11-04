Dead Cells download for Switch, iOS, and Android

Thanks to our Dead Cells download guide, you can learn how to get the game on your platform of choice, including Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.

Dead Cells download: Dead Cells artwork on a phone screen and a Switch OLED pasted on a blurred game screenshot
Dead Cells

Yes, if you discover how to perform a Dead Cells download, you’ll die so many times that you and Satan will be on a first-name basis. But, if you enjoy rogue-likes and Metroidvania titles, you’re bound to love Dead Cells, a game that brings the genres together to create a roguevania experience that encourages you to learn through failure.

Anyway, here’s how to perform a Dead Cells download.

Dead Cells download - a group of characters pointing their swords downwards

How do I download Dead Cells on iOS? 

To download Dead Cells on iOS devices, you need to:

  • Head to the App Store
  • Search for Dead cells
  • Visit the official game page
  • Hit install

How do I download Dead Cells on Android? 

To download Dead Cells on Android, you need to:

  • Go to Google Play
  • Search for Dead Cells
  • Visit the official game page
  • Hit install
How do I download Dead Cells on Switch? 

To download Dead Cells on Nintendo Switch, you need to:

  • Head to the eShop
  • Search for Dead Cells
  • Visit the official game page
  • Purchase the game
  • Tap download

There you have it, everything you need to know to perform a Dead Cells download. For more great titles like this, check out our picks for the best hard games on Switch and mobile. Or, if you're curious about the latest expansion pass, check out our Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC review.

