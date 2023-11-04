Dead Cells download for Switch, iOS, and Android

Yes, if you discover how to perform a Dead Cells download, you’ll die so many times that you and Satan will be on a first-name basis. But, if you enjoy rogue-likes and Metroidvania titles, you’re bound to love Dead Cells, a game that brings the genres together to create a roguevania experience that encourages you to learn through failure.

Anyway, here’s how to perform a Dead Cells download.

How do I download Dead Cells on iOS?

To download Dead Cells on iOS devices, you need to:

Head to the App Store

Search for Dead cells

Visit the official game page

Hit install

How do I download Dead Cells on Android?

To download Dead Cells on Android, you need to:

Go to Google Play

Search for Dead Cells

Visit the official game page

Hit install

How do I download Dead Cells on Switch?

To download Dead Cells on Nintendo Switch, you need to:

Head to the eShop

Search for Dead Cells

Visit the official game page

Purchase the game

Tap download

