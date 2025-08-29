Grab Dead Cells at 50% off on Steam Deck while you wait for Silksong

Developers, Motion Twin, envisioned Dead Cells as a combat- and action-based romp, taking inspiration from the Engineer character class system in Team Fortress 2. The idea is that tools make you formidable, and I think Dead Cells does exactly that. With Silksong less than a week away, I'm ready to get my Metroidvania on, and there's no better way to do so than a replay of Dead Cells on my Steam Deck, currently half price over at Humble at just $12.49. This'll keep you occupied while you wait for Silksong's release.

Dead Cells is fun and engaging thanks to its satisfying gameplay loop, which has you exploring, looting, fighting, dying, and then starting all over again. The ever-changing procedurally generated biomes throw curveballs, keeping it fresh and interesting. It's a game that's meant to be played again and again, resulting in dozens of runs, each bringing you one step closer to sweet, sweet victory. Simply put, it's well worth its spot in our guide to the best roguelikes.

Like almost all the best Metroidvania games, Dead Cells doesn't have a complex narrative, and that's not a bad thing; sometimes I want to enjoy a game and not cry. I'm looking at you, Hollow Knight. In Dead Cells, you play as a decapitated prisoner who has been resurrected and is trying to escape from a diseased island. Sounds simple enough, right? Well, it's not; there is nothing simple about Dead Cells. It's challenging yet rewarding. It encourages you to push new limits whilst keeping you in line should you become complacent or cocky.

Each new run invites you to employ different strategies, resulting in the discovery of secret areas and the collection of useful loot. For instance, should you go in all guns blazing, running through in a chaotic frenzy of fire and carnage, you may be able to make it to some gates before they lock, rewarding your speed with access to a new segment of the level. Like all roguelikes, everything is different the second, third, and fifteenth time around, thanks to the procedurally generated biomes. Weapons will vary, and modifiers will be different, so what may have worked before now doesn't. It certainly keeps you on your toes as the Hollow Knight Silksong release date approaches.

Dead Cells is also a super-fast-paced game, featuring a fluid movement system built around sprinting, dodging, jumping, and meticulousness. You won't take damage from just touching an enemy, only when they actively attack you (as it should be, Mario.) Not only does this speed provide exhilarating gameplay, but mastering movement adds another layer of strategy to an already rich game.

If you want to use Dead Cells to fill the days you spend anxiously waiting for Silksong, head over to Humble. You've got until Wednesday, 3rd September 2025, to get it for just $12.49 / £10.99.

