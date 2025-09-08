If you're looking for a new phone but want the best deal possible, we're here to point you in the direction of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. Thanks to Amazon, you can pick up the mid-range Android for just $649.99, with double the storage of the cheapest model plus a free $100 Amazon gift card to boot. If that isn't great value, I don't know what is.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is the younger sibling of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, a top pick from our guide to the best gaming phones. While the S25 FE isn't quite as powerful as the Ultra model, it's a great option for those looking for impressive gaming performance but don't have over $1,000 to spend on a new phone. Whether you're a fan of demanding games like Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile or just a bit of Candy Crush, the S25 FE is more than capable.

Not only is the S25 FE a top pick for gamers, but it's also a great all-rounder, with three cameras on the back, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and all the latest Samsung Galaxy AI features. You're also getting seven years of Android OS and security updates, so you could theoretically use this phone until the turn of the decade and beyond. Admittedly, you'll probably want to upgrade by that point, but it's still nice to know your phone is future-proofed.

In terms of the deal itself, the $649.99 price point applies to the 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, giving you plenty of storage space for all your apps, photos, and the top picks from our guide to the best Android games. In terms of colorways, you can pick from Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, and White. We wish there were some slightly more exciting colors, but you could always pick up a snazzy case with that $100 Amazon gift card.

While it doesn't look like there's a time limit on this Samsung Galaxy S25 FE deal, we still recommend acting fast if you want to secure the saving, just in case anything changes. If you're looking for more gear for gaming on the go while you're here, be sure to take a look at our guides to the best handheld consoles, including the new Nintendo Switch 2, and the best gaming tablets.