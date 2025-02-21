While 2024 was full of incredible games, with the likes of Final Fantasy, Astro Bot, Balatro, and more all among the year’s top experiences, 1000xRESIST is a masterpiece that you’ve likely not heard of. A tantalizing, dark narrative-heavy game that deals with humanity’s most traumatizing moments, 1000xRESIST absolutely nails the themes, and you can play it on Steam Deck at its lowest price ever.

Often unjustly left off the best Steam Deck games lists, 1000xRESIST is an engaging single-player game that doesn’t focus on combat, but instead, puts an emphasis on crafting a narrative that hits hard and fast. Using environmental storytelling to convey many of its themes, it’s a great game to play on a handheld console while you’re on the go or if you’re lying in bed.

Following a pandemic and an alien invasion, humanity is reduced to just a few remaining people. The story is told through ten chapters, all showcasing different memories of the Allmother’s former identity. Unlike many of the best sci-fi games, you’re not some war hero fighting an invasion, instead, you’re just trying to survive.

1000xRESIST is so gripping that, while the main narrative is the focus, much of the optional content is equally impactful. In one moment, you’ll find yourself at the scene of a horrible incident, and as you piece together what happened beforehand, you’ll slowly see holograms of dead civilians and how they acted before they met their fate, with no way to save them.

I won’t describe the game anymore, as it’s best to go into it with as little foreknowledge as possible, but I’m not alone in my opinion. On Steam, the game has been awarded an impressive ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’, and it’s a narrative experience that lingers long in your mind even after reaching its conclusion.

If you’re up for a truly distinct game for your Steam Deck sessions, you can grab 1000xRESIST for just $14.99 / £11.89 at Humble. Considering it’s an absolute steal at full price, this discount is practically robbery, and you’ve only got until Thursday, February 27, 2025, to grab it at its lowest price.

I believe you should also grab one of the best Steam Deck docks before playing through 1000xRESIST with this deal, as it’s truly beautiful on a big screen too. Don’t worry if you don’t own Valve’s handheld either, as the game runs on the best Steam Deck alternatives as well.