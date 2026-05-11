You can get this great Switch 2 Pro controller alternative for half the price of Nintendo's gamepad, but not for long

It's no secret that not only is the Nintendo Switch 2 an expensive console, but the brand's official accessories are also pretty pricey, including the roughly $90 Switch 2 Pro controller. Fortunately, there are some fantastic alternatives, such as the 8BitDo Pro 3 Bluetooth Gamepad, which is now cheaper than ever on Amazon, down 40% from $69.99 / £59.99 to just $41.99 / £34.99.

For those who don't know, 8BitDo is responsible for some of the best mobile controllers and Switch controllers on the market, offering high-quality accessories for an affordable price point. The Pro 3 Bluetooth Gamepad was already cheaper than the Switch 2 Pro controller, but now it's less than half the price. If you ask me, that's pretty incredible value, especially when you consider that it's compatible with not just the Switch and Switch 2, but also Windows PCs, Android phones, and Steam Deck.

While it might not be an official Nintendo product, the 8BitDo Pro 3 is a top-tier Switch 2 companion, with its TMR thumbsticks, swappable magnetic ABXY buttons, and Hall effect triggers for precise inputs all lending themselves to long sessions playing the best Switch games. It also comes with its own charging dock, matching the color of the controller, so you don't have a mess of cables coming out of your Switch 2 dock.

In terms of the deal itself, the $41.99 price point applies to the 8BitDo Pro 3 Bluetooth controller in its purple colorway. The other two colorways - gray and G classic (off-white) - are also on offer, but for the slightly higher price point of $55. As with most Amazon products, there's the option to return the controller within 30-days if you have any issues, but considering it's sitting at a 4.5/5 rating after over 1,300 reviews, you shouldn't run into any issues.

If this controller deal sounds too good to miss, be sure to act fast, as it's currently listed as one of Amazon's limited-time deals. There's no indication of how long the discount is running for, so it's worth picking up the 8BitDo Pro 3 as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.