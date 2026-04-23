You need to pick up this elite Android gaming controller while it's cheaper than ever

If you're looking for a way to enjoy your favorite mobile games without having to deal with touchscreen controls, it's time to check out the 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller. Thanks to a 20% price reduction from Amazon, this Android peripheral is now cheaper than ever at just $39.99, but we don't know how long that discount is going to last.

The 8BitDo Ultimate is a current top pick from our guide to the best mobile gaming controllers, and for good reason. Unlike some of the alternatives, this controller is ready to go right out of the box and doesn't require any installation or signing up for a third-party app. It also boasts Hall effect sticks and triggers to keep stick drift and unwanted inputs at bay, a turbo button, and two additional back paddle buttons you can map to suit your preferences.

In our 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller review, Callum Self described the accessory as "an impressive bit of tech" and "sturdy and reliable." In fact, Callum also went as far as to say that the controller's quality makes it feel like "it should cost a lot more money than it really does," and that was when it was $49.99. Now that it's a full $10 cheaper, it's an even more tempting proposition.

As for the deal itself, the $39.99 price point applies to both the white and black versions of the 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller, so you can pick up whichever you prefer. While this technically isn't one of Amazon's limited-time deals, we'd still recommend picking the controller up as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. There's every chance the controller could be back at its original $49.99 price point by this time next week.

Finally, it's worth reiterating that this controller only works with Android devices, so if you're reading this on your iPhone, it's not for you. We can point you in the right direction, though, with our SCUF Nomad review or Backbone Pro review.