Get the Apple AirPods 4 with great gaming audio for under $90 this Prime Day

There's no shortage of gaming earbuds on the market, but the Apple AirPods 4 are some that I'm quite partial to. The sleek design that the Cupertino-based company is known for makes them perfect for fashion and functionality, with great audio quality to boot. If you've been waiting to upgrade to these luxury buds, you can now grab them for under $90 during Amazon Prime Day.

AirPods have long been some of the best earbuds on the market. While they may not beat out other companies like Bose and SteelSeries for specific features, they're a jack-of-all-trades, working straight out of the box with ease and letting you enjoy the best mobile games without hassle or a lengthy setup, especially for those with multiple Apple devices.

The Apple AirPods 4 are the latest version of the company's long-running line of earbuds, and while I'm waiting for an eventual release of the AirPods Pro 3, they're going to be fairly expensive when they launch. Even without the 'Pro' in the name, the AirPods 4 are still fantastic, even more so if you're running the best iPhone for gaming.

While I own a Switch 2 and a PC handheld, grabbing my pair of AirPods 4 and the best mobile controller quickly turns my gaming phone into a console on the go. The fantastic audio quality, which provides clarity for anything from those bass-heavy drums in a great Sleep Token song to the sounds of the world in the best gacha games.

If you don't mind a lack of Active Noise Cancellation, you can grab the standard Apple AirPods 4 for just $89 at Amazon US, saving you 31% off the usual retail price. Even though it's a great deal for Prime Day, it doesn't require an ongoing Amazon Prime subscription, so you can order without signing up for a membership. There's also a deal at Amazon UK, but it's still £113, so not as impressive as the offer on the US side.

Personally, I'm an Active Noise Cancellation fan. Playing the best FPS games on mobile requires a lot of focus, and ANC gives you a little bit more immersion for your games. Thankfully, you can also get the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC for just $119 at Amazon, an impressive 34% off the retail price. Once again, Amazon UK does have a deal on these too, but it's currently £149 - the US wins again.

If you're struggling to find some games that would work perfectly with your new pair of earbuds, I'd recommend getting a free trial of Apple Arcade with this link. You can also use our best Apple Arcade games list to pick a title to start with. Personally, I think Disney Dreamlight Valley is a great choice, as you can relax and enjoy a gorgeous world full of Disney's most iconic characters.

Need a new, larger device to pair with those fancy Apple AirPods 4? Look no further than our best iPad for games, a full list of our top Apple tablets to choose from, and a guide we update regularly, so you know you'll get the perfect device for your needs. Alternatively, we have a great selection in our best budget gaming phone list if you're wanting a good handset that won't break the bank.