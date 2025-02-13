If you’ve got an iPhone, chances are you’ve taken a look at getting some AirPods. While there are plenty of third-party options on the market, the ease and accessibility of connecting your AirPods is second to none, but like most things Apple releases, discounts can be hard to come by. Fortunately, this AirPods 4 sale drops the latest pair of earbuds from the tech giant to below $100, which is an infrequent sight.

There are plenty of choices when it comes to the best earbuds for iPhone, but not many are official Apple products. The stem design of Apple’s earbuds left many confused back when the iPhone manufacturer announced them years ago, but countless brands have since copied Apple’s notes when creating their own audio accessories.

While I’ve always found AirPods fantastic for music, you can’t deny the fact they have some real benefits to gaming. Whether you’ve got the best gaming iPhone or not, being able to hear the audio through your Pods is much better than it coming out of a small set of speakers, and best of all, you won’t annoy anyone by gaming on the bus – because even the best iPhone games sound annoying when the sound is coming from someone else’s phone.

It may look like the AirPods 4 are strikingly similar to previous models, and you’d be right – it’s hard to improve on something that already works so well. However, it’s the internals that see a lot of upgrades over previous iterations. It offers great sound and spatial audio, which is quite impressive at the price point, and with a brilliant battery life, this is an instant inclusion to your daily life.

There are two versions of the AirPods 4 – one with Active Noise Cancellation and one without. Admittedly, this sale is for the one without ANC, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive, and if you’re looking for some great buds to pair with your gaming sessions on the best mobile controllers or some quick listening to your favorite tracks, these work a treat.

Right now, you can buy the AirPods 4 without ANC from Target for just $99.99, or you can opt for the improved model with noise cancellation for just $149.99. Personally, I think the cheaper AirPods will work fine, but if you’re hoping to get the most out of your earbuds, the ANC model is still excellent.

If you’ve been looking for the perfect AirPods discount to up your gaming experience, this is the best time. Apple’s handsets are some of the best gaming phones on the market. If you pair your iPhone with the best Apple Arcade games and a new pair of earbuds, you’ll have a great setup.