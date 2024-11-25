Looking for a cheap iPhone charging station? Check out this Black Friday deal

If you’re on the lookout for some excellent iPhone accessories this Black Friday, we’d like to direct your attention to the Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station. With this bit of kit, you can wirelessly charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time, all without untangling a bunch of cables.

The Anker charging station is on sale for $82.49, saving you a cool $25 on the original asking price. While that might still be a little more expensive than some of the picks on our list of the best iPhone chargers, not all of those options are wireless, and few offer the multi-functionality of the Anker alternative.

Not only is this Anker charging station convenient, but it’s pretty rapid as well, juicing your Apple Watch from flat to full in just over an hour. It’s no slouch when it comes to your iPhone either, with 15W ultra-fast MagSafe charging that’ll easily boost your battery back up to 100% if you pop your Apple cell phone on the station before going to bed. It works with all MagSafe-compatible iPhones, including the new iPhone 16.

Still, the best thing about this iPhone charging station is its portability. It folds up nice and easily to fit inside your suitcase or backpack, so you can head off on your travels content in the knowledge that you’re waking up to fully charged tech the next day. As someone who spends traveling time chewing through my iPhone’s battery life playing the best Apple Arcade games, such as Vampire Survivors and Stardew Valley, I can certainly appreciate that.

Of course, as this is a Black Friday deal, you don’t have long to take advantage of the saving, so be sure to act fast. If, instead, you first need to pick up some new Apple devices, we’ve got guides to the best gaming iPhones and the best Apple watches to suit all needs and budgets.