Apple's AirPods 4 are great for gaming, and now they're cheaper than ever

If you spend a lot of time gaming on your iPhone but don't have the perfect pair of earphones to make the experience that bit more immersive, we're here to help. You can now pick up Apple's AirPods 4 for just $89.99, down from $129, thanks to Amazon's latest round of discounts. That's a cool saving of just under $40, marking a new low price for the AirPods 4 on Amazon.

The AirPods 4 are compatible with all the top picks from our guides to the best iPads and the best iPhones for gaming, so you shouldn't have to worry about updating your hardware right away if you're waiting to see what Apple has to offer during the upcoming iPhone 17 series launch. In terms of what they have to offer, these Apple earbuds are capable of providing you with top-tier audio quality and 30 hours of battery life, and they even come with their own case. For just under $90, that's a pretty good deal.

If you've got a bit of a higher budget, Amazon has also discounted the AirPods Pro 2, down from $249 to $199. This is another great saving opportunity, especially for those looking for an ultra-high-quality audio experience, with the AirPods Pro 2 featuring on our list of the best earbuds for gaming. The Pro 2 earbuds offer Active Noise Cancellation technology, which is always great if you're travelling a lot and want to block out the sound by pumping your ears full of music from the best iPhone games and Apple Arcade games.

It doesn't look like the deals for the AirPods 4 or the AirPods Pro 2 are ending anytime soon, but we still recommend taking advantage of the discount as soon as you can, just in case. While it's also true that we're expecting Apple to reveal some new additions to the AirPods line before the end of the year, that doesn't mean we anticipate further price drops, so it makes sense to pick up some new earbuds right away.

