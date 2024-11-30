While Apple’s ecosystem may attract some criticism, its products are undoubtedly some of the best on the market. When it comes to the company’s lineup of AirPods, the exceptional AirPods Max are among the best, but the price can be difficult to swallow. Fortunately, Black Friday has made Apple’s premium headset cheaper than ever before, but only for a short time.

Whether you’re using the best iPhones or the best iPads, the Apple AirPods Max sale is leading the charge during the Black Friday mobile deals. Thanks to a comfortable design, exceptional audio quality, and ease of use similar to any other Apple product, this headset is a must-have regardless of price—although obviously, it’s even more of a must-have when it’s on offer.

You can get a massive $150 off the Apple AirPods Max, thanks to a Black Friday weekend sale from Amazon. Unfortunately, these are the Lightning versions of the headset as opposed to the more accessible USB-C ones, but whipping out an old Lightning cable from that junk drawer or buying one for fairly cheap still makes this deal worthwhile.

There are also similar offers for the AirPods Pro 2, so if you haven’t got the best iPhone earbuds already, it’s a great time to upgrade your accessories, with plenty of great Black Friday earbud deals right now. You can also pick up the new AirPods 4 with ANC, which only has a minor discount, mind you.

Unfortunately, for Apple fanatics in the UK, you’ll only get a £50 discount, rather than the biggest $150 off US deal. But, before you click off in disappointment, we seriously recommend taking a look at the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones. These are on sale right now too, at a lower price than AirPods Max, and in some ways, they’re even better, especially when it comes to active noise cancellation. It’s also compatible with Apple devices.

So, if you’ve been looking to pick up the Apple AirPods Max during the Black Friday weekend (or the excellent Bose for you UK buyers out there), there’s no better time than today. Make sure to take a look at our best Black Friday Apple deals for other worthwhile sales, including some deals on the best Apple Watch right now.