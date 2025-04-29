Apple’s latest iPad is great for gaming, and it’s now cheaper than ever

Despite arriving only just over a month ago, Amazon has already dropped the price of the latest iPad. The Apple tablet is now available for just $299, saving you a cool $50 on the original asking price. Considering how rarely we see discounts on Apple devices, that’s a pretty big deal.

As a top pick from our guide to the best iPads, the 11th-gen iPad is a great option for tablet gamers, packing the same A16 chip that powers top-tier performance on the iPhone 15 and a gorgeous 11-inch LCD display. It’s a great way to play all of the best iPad games, from Honkai Star Rail to RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, and the big screen also makes it ideal for streaming all your favorite video content from the sofa or when you’re out and about.

Not only is the latest iPad one of the best gaming tablets, but it’s also a top pick for creatives, thanks to its Apple Pencil compatibility. Simply put, it’s a stellar all-rounder, and better still, with Apple’s six years of software support, you could still be using this iPad in 2030 while still receiving all the latest software and security updates.

The $299 price point applies to the 11th-gen iPad in Blue, White, Yellow, and Pink colorways, all with 128GB of storage. If you need more room to download all your favorite Apple Arcade games, the 256GB version is also available in all the same colorways for $399, or you can opt for the monster 512GB for $599. Whichever option you go for, you’re still saving $50, but the 128GB version offers the most value compared to its original price.

As always, it’s worth pointing out that we don’t know how long Amazon is running this iPad price drop for, so be sure to act fast if you want to pick one up. If you’re looking for more great tech while you’re here, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best handheld consoles so you can keep on playing even when your new iPad runs out of juice.