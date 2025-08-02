Ready to upgrade? The 11-inch Apple iPad Air is now 17% off, bringing it under $500, providing sleek power without the premium price. Powered by the M3 chip and featuring a Liquid Retina display, it's built for seamless performance and vibrant visuals. It genuinely takes portable gaming to the next level.

With the Apple iPad Air, you'll be able to seamlessly play all the best Apple Arcade games as well as many of the best free mobile games like Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves. Ideal for long coach trips, queuing at conventions, and generally not having to watch the battery, this device can hold its charge for up to 10 hours when on Wi-Fi. It has 128GB of storage too, so you can download a bountiful library of games to choose from.

The M3 chip has an 8-core CPU, four for performance and four for efficiency, and a powerful GPU capable of dynamic caching, mesh shading, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Its 16-core Neural Engine is built for Apple Intelligence and can execute 18 trillion operations per second. Whether you're gaming on the go, creating content, streaming, or stuck in the IMDb rabbit hole, this is one of the best iPads, delivering efficiency and beautiful graphics.

The 11-inch Liquid Retina display is a feast for the eyes. It uses IPS LCD with LED backlighting, meaning it's excellent for viewing at all angles while maintaining good visual quality. The screen is also laminated with an anti-reflective coating, improving clarity and reducing glare. Its support for True Tone and P3 Wide color renders cinematic vibrancy that does justice whether you're soaking in the saturated colors of Stardew Valley or navigating the moody shadows of Slay the Spire.

I've said it before, and I'll keep saying it: I love that the iPad Air comes in four stunning colors: Space Gray, Starlight, Blue, and Purple. Apple's commitment to playful color choices has always been part of the charm, and I hope they never stop giving us tech with personality.

Like a real apple, we aren't sure when this deal will wilt away, so head over to Amazon and get your Apple iPad Air 11-inch for just $499.00. With a 17% discount, this is not one to be missed.

