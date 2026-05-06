You can get Apple's latest iPad for under $250 thanks to this Walmart deal, and the one catch is worth it

If you've always wanted to pick up an iPad but you've been waiting for a discount, your time is now. Walmart is currently offering you the chance to buy an Apple tablet for just $247, saving you over $100 on its original asking price. There is a slight caveat, though: it's what Walmart calls an 'open box' deal, meaning the packaging's seal is broken, but the tablet itself is still unused.

This version of one of the top picks from our guide to the best iPads packs Apple's A16 chip, which, without getting into all the technical details, makes it a great option for fans of the best mobile games. That includes demanding games like Genshin Impact and our new favorite gacha, Neverness to Everness. Outside of its gaming capabilities, the iPad is also a great option for streaming, with its vivid 11-inch Liquid Retina screen ideal for watching anything from YouTube shorts - on the Pocket Tactics channel, of course - or films on Disney+.

If you've got an older iPad, this version makes for a sensible upgrade, offering you more performance power and improved battery life for less. The tablet still retails at around $349 brand new, so the saving of over $100 is the star of the show, especially when you consider how rare it is to see discounts on Apple devices. Sure, it's an 'open box' unit, but if you ask me, I'd rather that than pay the extra $100 just for a sealed box.

In terms of the deal itself, the $247 price point applies to the silver version of the iPad A16 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It doesn't seem to be available in any other colors, but if you're not a fan of the silver, it's nothing a new case can't solve. As it's unsealed, though, you should be eligible for a free three-month-long trial to check out the ever-growing library of Apple Arcade games, which includes indie hits such as Stardew Valley and Balatro.

While this isn't a limited-time deal, it's still worth acting fast to avoid disappointment, just in case there are any stock issues down the line. If you did want to do your research first, though, we've got a list of the best gaming tablets full of Android alternatives you can check out before you make your decision.