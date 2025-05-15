We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Apple's most powerful iPad Pro yet drops to a new record low price

The latest iPad Pro is at its lowest-ever price on Amazon, down to $1,099, but we don’t know how long this discount is sticking around

Custom image for "Apple’s most powerful iPad Pro yet drops to a new record low price" news showing the 13-inch iPad Pro on a blue background
When it comes to tablets, few Android alternatives can hold a candle to the latest iPad Pro from Apple. Whether you're looking for a tablet for gaming or unleashing your creative side, the M4-powered iPad Pro is more than up to the job, and thanks to a new deal from Amazon, you can save up to $200 on a brand-new one.

It should come as no surprise that the iPad Pro is the premium pick from our guide to the best iPads, offering a level of gaming performance that you'd expect from a console rather than a tablet. The combination of the M4 chip, which Apple also uses in its MacBook laptops, and the iPad Pro's 13-inch OLED display make it the ideal portable setup, enabling you to play everything from triple-A games such as Death Stranding and Resident Evil: Village to some of our favorite Apple Arcade games, including Balatro, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, and more.

Of course, the iPad Pro isn't just a top-tier device for gaming. It's also great for creatives, capable of running Apple's industry-standard music and video editing software while also boasting Apple Pencil compatibility. You're also getting about ten hours of battery life, which means you should be able to work from your iPad Pro all day and get an hour or two of gaming in before bed before putting the device on charge for the next day. That hasn't always been true of previous iPad Pro models, so it's a big win for the latest iteration.

The $200 discount applies to the 13-inch version of the iPad Pro, down from $1,299 to $1,099 for the 256GB version in Space Black or Silver colorways. Alternatively, if you need more room for all your favorite apps and top picks from our guide to the best iPad games, the 512GB version is also on sale, with Amazon dropping the price from $1,499 to $1,299.

Just keep in mind that this price only applies for as long as stocks last, so if you want to save on an iPad Pro, be sure to act fast. If, by the time you're reading this, it's too late, don't worry, as we've got a guide to the best gaming tablets where you can find some affordable alternatives. Or, if you're looking to expand your Apple ecosystem, see our list of the best iPhones for gaming.

