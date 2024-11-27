The Apple Watch SE is cheaper than we’ve ever seen it this Black Friday

As ever, we’re on the lookout for the best tech offers this Black Friday, and this Apple Watch SE deal from Walmart isn’t one to miss. The Apple wearable is now on sale for just $149.99, the cheapest it’s been since it arrived back in 2022.

For those that don’t know, the Apple Watch SE is the brand’s more affordable line of smartwatches, but that doesn’t mean it’s not packed with features. Just like the other options from our list of the best Apple Watches, the SE comes with a free month of Apple Fitness+ and a bunch of safety features such as Crash Detection and Check In. If, like me, you’re feeling lazier and don’t plan on leaving the house this winter, it’s also compatible with all the best Apple Watch games.

Outside of fitness and a bit of gaming, the Apple Watch SE has some pretty impressive specs considering how cheap it is. It has a nice and bright OLED display, is waterproof up to 50m of depth, and boasts an all-day battery life. It’s also incredibly easy to connect to other Apple devices, so it could make for the perfect gift for your iPhone-loving family member this holiday season, especially if they’ve already picked up the new iPhone 16.

This Apple Watch SE deal applies to the 40mm version in either Starlight Aluminum or Midnight Aluminum (or white and black). Unfortunately, only the S/M wrist size is in stock, but you can easily switch out the watch band to something bigger if you need it.

The only other thing to point out is that Walmart’s Black Friday sale ends on December 2, so be sure to act fast if you want to grab a new Apple Watch. If you’re looking for more Apple devices, our guides to the best gaming iPhones and the best iPads have plenty of options to suit all budgets.