Save $50 on the latest Apple Watch before it’s too late

If you’re thinking about picking up a snazzy new wearable, this Apple Watch Series 10 deal from Amazon is not one to miss. With Apple only launching its latest smartwatch two months ago, this is the biggest discount so far, as the device is down from $399 to $349. However, this is a time-limited deal, so you don’t have long to take advantage of the big discount.

For those who don’t know, the Apple Watch Series 10 is the brand’s most advanced smartwatch yet, boasting a vibrant OLED display, countless ways to keep track of your health and vitals, and a surprising amount of Apple Watch games. Each year’s latest version of the Apple wearable consistently pops up on our guide to the best smartwatches, beating out competition from the likes of Samsung and Google Pixel.

In our Apple Watch Series 10 review, we described the wearable as “almost the perfect smartwatch, with an impeccable operating system, a beautifully thin and light design, and a big, clear screen,” awarding it a 9/10 score. It’s a fantastic all-rounder, ideal for the sports fanatic in your life who wants to monitor their health stats or any iPhone user who wants to invest in Apple’s digital ecosystem. It’s also a great first smartwatch, as Apple’s operating system is one of the easiest to get your head around.

In terms of the deal itself, the Apple Watch Series 10 is available in a variety of colors, including Jet Black, Silver, and Rose Gold. You can opt for either the 42mm display for $349 or the larger 46mm watch face for $379, but either way, you’re saving $50 on the original asking price. There’s also the option to add on two years of Apple Care, just in case you’re worried about accidentally breaking the device.

The only other thing to note is that we’re not sure how long this deal is for, so if you want to grab the Apple Watch Series 10, you should act fast. If you’re thinking about picking up more Apple tech, be sure to check out our guide to the best gaming iPhones, including the new iPhone 16, plus our list of the best iPads.