Save over $150 on this superpowered Steam Deck rival before it’s too late

If you’re looking for a new handheld to help you survive the holidays, this Asus ROG Ally deal from Best Buy is well worth checking out. The powerful Steam Deck competitor is currently available for just $349.99, over $150 cheaper than it was just this time last week.

For those who don’t know, the Asus ROG Ally is a portable gaming PC and is currently the top pick from our list of the best Steam Deck alternatives, beating out the likes of the Lenovo Legion Go and AYN Odin 2. It’s an absolute powerhouse of a system, with super smoother 120Hz refresh rates and a more powerful processor than the Steam Deck itself, while also boasting a comfortable form factor for extended gaming sessions.

In our Asus ROG Ally review, we gave the handheld a respectable 7/10 score, though that’d likely now be higher thanks to some serious software improvements from the tech brand following the initial launch. Admittedly, it’s not quite as impressive as the souped-up Asus ROG Ally X, Asus’ equivalent to the Steam Deck OLED, but that’s almost twice as expensive, and there’s little to divide them in terms of pure performance.

The Best Buy deal applies to the 512GB version of the Asus ROG Ally with the AMD Ryzen Z1 processor. Considering the 512GB Steam Deck OLED could set you back $549, there’s no denying the value of the $349.99, and there’s the chance to save even more if you’re willing to trade in another device, such as the Nintendo Switch Lite or Xbox One.

The only other thing to mention is that this deal is only around for as long as Best Buy has stock, so if you want to secure the ROG Ally, we recommend acting fast. If you’re looking for more gaming tech while you’re here, we’ve got your back, with our guides to the best retro handhelds and the best gaming tablets full of options to meet all budgets.