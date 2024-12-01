Save $200 on our favorite Steam Deck rival this Black Friday weekend

While Black Friday might be behind us, there are still plenty of fantastic offers to take advantage of, including a massive saving on one of our favorite handheld gaming PCs. You can pick up the Asus ROG Ally, complete with a whopping 512GB of storage, for just $549.99.

The Asus ROG Ally is one of the most capable Steam Deck alternatives out there, with its AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor outperforming Valve’s handheld when it comes to running demanding games such as Baldur’s Gate 3 or Helldivers 2. It also has a higher 120Hz refresh rate than the Steam Deck OLED, making for the smoothest gameplay visuals you’re going to find on a portable gaming PC.

We had our doubts about the ROG Ally when it first arrived on the scene, as evidenced by our 7/10 review score, but thanks to some impressive software updates, the handheld’s Windows 11 operating system is now much more user-friendly. It’s also compatible with all the available Xbox Game Pass games, so you can get even more value from your subscription by playing games like Minecraft and Forza Horizon 5 on the go.

In terms of the deal itself, Walmart has slashed £200 off the original $749.99 asking price of the Asus ROG Ally, making it significantly cheaper than a lot of the other picks from our guide to the best portable gaming consoles. For any clumsy readers, there’s also the option to pay an extra $59 for Walmart’s three-year protection plan, which covers you for not just software faults but also drops, spills, and cracked screens.

Before closing out, it’s worth pointing out that this deal only applies as long as stocks last, so you need to act fast to grab a discounted Asus ROG Ally. If you’re looking for even more unmissable offers, we’ve got your back, with our guides to the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and the best Black Friday mobile deals brimming with fantastic savings.