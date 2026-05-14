You can save over $100 on the Asus ROG Ally thanks to this too-good-to-miss deal, but time is running out

If you're looking to get in on the handheld gaming PC revolution but don't want to break the bank, you need to check out this Asus ROG Ally deal. You can pick up a refurbished unit for just $389.99 on Woot, saving over $100 on the original asking price. For context, that makes this handheld cheaper than both the Steam Deck OLED and the Nintendo Switch 2. However, just because it's more affordable doesn't mean it's not well-equipped for all your gaming needs.

The Asus ROG Ally is a current pick from our guide to the best handheld consoles, thanks to its impressive 120Hz display, which offers super smooth gameplay visuals, as well as its comfortable-to-hold design. It's also something of a performance beast, with its AMD Ryzen Z1 powering console-level performance packed into a handheld form factor. For under $400, you can't ask for much more than that.

In our Asus ROG Ally review, Nathan Ellingsworth described the device as "powerful and gorgeous," and that still rings true two years later. In fact, it's an even more tempting proposition now that it can utilize SteamOS, Valve's handheld operating system, which is a much more user-friendly operating system than the Windows 11 equivalent. Not only does SteamOS make navigating menus easier, but some data also suggests it boosts performance even further, especially in some of the picks from our guide to the best Steam Deck games.

The only slight catch to this deal is that this is, as we mentioned earlier, a refurbished console, but don't let that put you off. Woot has a pretty stellar track record when it comes to refurbishing devices, and the term 'refurbished' is pretty wide-ranging, from repaired devices to returned units. However, it comes with a 90-day warranty, just in case you do run into any issues.

It's important to note that this Asus ROG Ally deal is only available for two more days as of the time of writing or while it's in stock, so we'd recommend acting fast if you want to secure a unit. However, if you've sadly missed out by the time you're reading this, don't fret. We've got a guide to the best Steam Deck alternatives that's packed with plenty of alternatives to suit a variety of budgets and needs.