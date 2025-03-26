My favorite mobile controller is cheaper than the Backbone One, but not for long

If you’ve been looking for something to make your mobile gaming experience that bit more engaging, this Asus ROG Tessen deal from Amazon could be exactly that. The ROG Tessen is my go-to mobile controller for everything from PUBG Mobile to Balatro, and you can now pick it up for just $89.99, saving you a cool $20 on the original asking price.

The Asus ROG Tessen is a great accessory to go alongside any of the picks from our guide to the best gaming phones, such as the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro or the RedMagic 9S Pro, as it doesn’t require downloading any additional software. It works with any Android as well as any iPhone 15 or 16 model. You can simply plug the device into your phone’s USB-C port and start playing the best mobile games the old-fashioned way, without touchscreen controls.

In our stellar 8/10 Asus ROG Tessen review, we highlighted the controller’s ease of use and compact design, enabling you to fold it away with minimal effort. It’s just as simple to remap your controls using the optional Armory Crate software, where you can assign the controller’s snazzy back paddles or check out the screen capture feature.

While a $20 discount doesn’t sound massive, it makes the Asus ROG Tessen around $10 cheaper than the popular Backbone One and considerably less pricey than the Razer Kishi Ultra. You can’t really argue with that sort of value. It’s worth noting, though, that this deal is part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, which ends on March 31. So, if you want to take advantage of the discount and pick up the ROG Tessen for less, it’s worth acting fast.

