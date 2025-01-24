Save 75% and keep on gaming with this wireless charger

We love a good bargain, especially when the price drops by 75%. Yeah, we bet that number has your attention. If you’re in the market for a new wireless charger and you’re an Apple user, we have the 3in1 wireless charger for you, as Walmart has a massive offer on a Baokaler charging station.

Right now, you can pick up the black colorway for just $15, down from $59.99. Easily one of the best iPhone chargers due to its 3in1 capabilities, it also comes in a second black color and a white one, both of which are available for $17.99 and $15.35, respectively. This device allows you to charge your iPhone 16, one of the best gaming phones, and it has charge stations for Apple Watches and AirPods.

It supports all iPhones from 11 and above, all Apple Watches from the second generation upwards, and the third, second, and Pro variants of the AirPods. Better still, you don’t need to worry about things like overheating due to the protective mechanisms in place designed to keep your charger in tip-top condition.

As the wireless charger is foldable and lightweight, it’s perfect for taking with you on the go, so you can keep some juice in your phone as you play the best Apple Arcade games – because gaming is the best way to spend your time while traveling. However, as economical and well-designed as this charger is, there is a slight caveat.

Being a 3in1 charger means its watts are slightly lower for each section of the charger than you’d typically get in other chargers and the best power banks, as it has 7.5W charging for iPhones, while the iWatch and AirPods come in at 2.5W and 3W, respectively. This means that when charging all three of them, it can take upwards of three hours to reach a full charge.

Still, for this price and the flexibility of what you can charge with it, including some of the best Samsung phones, we’d say that this is a good idea that you should consider. Remember, deals don’t last forever, so act quickly if you want the Baokaler 3in1 wireless charger.