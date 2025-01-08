Bayonetta 2 gets a huge price cut as the Switch game drops to its lowest price

There are plenty of great hack-and-slash games, but only a few can be called the best of the best. The Bayonetta series is easily one of the top experiences in the genre, standing in line with the likes of Devil May Cry and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, but if you’ve missed out on the adrenaline-rushing sequel, Bayonetta 2 is now at its lowest price ever.

While it’s not the most recent game in the series, with Bayonetta 3 taking the beloved witch on a new story in 2022, followed by the prequel Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, Bayonetta 2 is still a brilliant game. The entire trilogy includes some of the best Switch games, and despite the first two games arriving in 2009 and 2014 respectively, they haven’t aged poorly at all.

The first two Bayonetta games were brought into the modern era, thanks to a re-release on the Nintendo Switch back in 2018. I played Bayonetta 2 on the Wii U back in 2014, and it was actually the main reason I bought the console at the time. As a huge fan of the Devil May Cry series (another set of games you definitely need to play), Bayonetta is one of the most exhilarating games in the genre, something that the whole series effortlessly proves.

You can grab Bayonetta 2 for $44.99 at Woot!, which is the lowest it’s ever been. You can also grab Bayonetta 3 at a massive 50% off at Woot!, bringing it down to just $29.99. It’s also an excellent time to dive in, as Bayonetta 4 could be announced this year – a perfect opportunity for you to catch up before it (hopefully) arrives.

Unfortunately, there’s no similar deal for UK buyers, but you can grab Bayonetta 3 for just £19.99 at GAME right now. We’d strongly suggest grabbing this deal while it’s available, as the third entry is one of the best action games available, and it was a nomination in our Game of the Year 2022 awards for the team. In fact, our Bayonetta 3 review called the game “A smart expansion of incredible action foundations.”

So, if you’ve been needing an excuse to pick up a copy of Bayonetta 2 (and perhaps 3), this is a must-grab deal. Even with the Nintendo Switch 2 release looming, it’s hard to avoid such a great opportunity for more games to your collection – especially as Bayonetta 4 will easily be one of the best new Switch games whenever it launches. Plus the Switch 2 will have backward compatibility anyway, so you’re not losing out.