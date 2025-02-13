Grab 69 Capcom fighting and arcade games for just $20 right now

Some of the best games for your Steam Deck are the ones you can pick up and play at a moment’s notice – and nothing offers that more than fighting and arcade games. Whether you’re looking to play a quick level of Mega Man or drop into a match against other players for a few sessions of Street Fighter V, there’s plenty of choice amidst the 69 games in this bundle (for $20).

That sounds like a deal that’s too good to be true, but I can assure you it is true. If you’ve been looking to add plenty of games to your shiny handheld console, this Capcom Arcade Classics and Fighters Pack from Humble Bundle is as real as they come, offering some of the best Steam Deck games at an excellent price.

Considering many of the games are iconic retro experiences, we imagine many of them work well on Valve’s handheld or the best Steam Deck alternatives, but even still – you’re getting 68 games, including a few triple-A experiences that work fantastically well on the Deck. For example, Street Fighter V may have been succeeded by a newer game in the long-running franchise, but the blazing Hadoken from Ryu is still as exhilarating as when the game first launched.

There are a lot of Street Fighter games (present to past) in this bundle, including the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, if you’re a fan of the best fighting games. Meanwhile, the Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium gives you 3D-modeled arcade machines to send you back into the past, while you tuck into a variety of Capcom classics, but there are also games from the Mega Man series and Final Fight, for example.

It’s an impressive assortment of games to add to your library, and while I don’t envy anyone facing the task of redeeming all the codes (it may take some time), I am jealous of anyone who gets to experience all of these excellent titles on your Steam Deck for the first time. Right now, you can get 68 games for $20 / £16.09 at Humble Bundle, and you’ll also get a 50% off voucher for Street Fighter 6, too.

I’d love to list all the games here, but it would make this a rather lengthy article. Instead, I suggest checking out the list of games at the Humble link above to see what’s in this excellent bundle. Considering you’re getting a pack worth $207, it seems like a no-brainer for how great a value this offer is.

If you’d like to experience some of these Capcom classics on the big screen, we suggest getting one of the best Steam Deck docks and pairing it with your monitor or TV. If you’re still deciding which handheld to get, our Steam Deck OLED vs. ASUS ROG Ally X guide will give you the rundown on both of these fantastic devices.