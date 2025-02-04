When it comes to genre-defining games, there aren’t many developers doing it better than Remedy Entertainment. Alan Wake and its sequel offer fantastic, cinematic horror experiences, while Control Ultimate Edition delivers a mind-bending action-adventure that will see you use a range of abilities as you uncover more lore about the mysterious Federal Bureau of Control – and right now, you can get the latter for under $8 for a limited time.

Like many other entries in the best action games list, Control Ultimate Edition delivers a truly engaging experience. This single-player game gives you an intriguing mystery that sits within the Alan Wake universe but doesn’t require any previous knowledge of the series to enjoy it – and even if the story doesn’t interest you (it really should), Control’s biggest strength lies within the gameplay.

In Control, one of the best Steam Deck games I’ve played, you play as Jesse Faden who arrives at the Oldest House after the kidnapping of her brother. Inside the building houses the Federal Bureau of Control, a government agency that investigates paranormal anomalies around the world. Unfortunately, the FBC has been infested with an entity called the Hiss, and sadly for Jesse, she’s the only one capable of stopping the strange paranormal force.

You aren’t just armed with basic guns though. Using the FBC’s collection of Objects of Power, Jesse is capable of using powerful abilities to fight back against the Hiss, as well as a strange Service Weapon, that can alter depending on your needs – it certainly beats a standard pistol in most third-person shooters. Control truly nails the atmosphere and immersion, as the strange paranormal vibes combine with the destructible environment, bringing a truly fantastic experience.

It’s a terrific game to play on the best handheld consoles, and right now, you can grab Control: Ultimate Edition for just $7.19 / £6.29, a massive 82% off the $39.99 / £34.99 price tag, at Fanatical. This version includes all of the post-launch DLC, delivering the full Control story ahead of the release of the upcoming sequel.

If you’ve been looking for a game that will put your Steam Deck alternative to the test, or a stunning experience that can look gorgeous on the big screen with the best Steam Deck docks, Control Ultimate Edition is definitely worth getting. Just make sure you pay attention, as things can get very confusing, very quickly.