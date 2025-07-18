Get these funky Nintendo Switch and Apple-compatible controllers for 20% off

There's nothing better than a nicely designed CRKD controller - except when it's at a discount. Some of the brand's range of eye-catching designs are available for 20% off right now, so don't miss out and grab one, or maybe even two.

CRKD makes excellent controllers, and the NEO S range is no different. Each controller weighs less than half a kilogram, making it nice and light for long play sessions. There's a wide range of colors to choose from, including see-through, floral, and paint-splattered.

The designs currently on sale for $39.99 (down from $49.99) are:

Blossom POPEaRT Edition

Classic Clear

Junkyard POPEaRT Edition

Retro Gold

Splatter POPEaRT Edition

These cool controllers work with the Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android phones, and even smart TVs, all via a Bluetooth connection. If you're wondering about how they'll last after a long gaming session, don't worry. The NEO S range uses Hall Effect thumbsticks, ensuring perfectly responsive movements and no drift.

You can program the back buttons and adjust the controllers' triggers to suit your own playstyle, no matter whether you're playing a farm game or a fighting game. We can't quite decide which design to go for, but the classic clear has a fun retro look, though the splatter edition might lend us some good vibes when playing Splatoon.

If you're looking to kit out your Switch or Switch 2, you can find our picks of the best Switch accessories in our guide. We've also got a list of the very best mobile controllers out there if you need more, and the best mobile games to play using them.