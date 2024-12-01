Steer clear of Nintendo Switch stick drift with this Black Friday bargain

If you’re sick of stick drift on the Nintendo Switch, we’ve got the Black Friday deal for you. Right now, you can pick up the CRKD Nitro Deck controller for Nintendo’s handheld for just $49.99, saving you $30 on the original asking price.

If you’ve not heard of it before, the CRKD Nitro Deck is one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories out there, doing away with the Joy-Cons and providing you with something a little sturdier. It’s incredibly easy to use, too. You just take it out of the box, slot your Nintendo Switch into the gap, and you’re good to go.

In our CRKD Nitro Deck review, we gave the Nintendo Switch controller a more than respectable score of 8/10, praising the lightweight and ergonomic design, the tactile buttons, and, most importantly, the noticeable lack of stick drift. If you’re planning on spending the holidays glued to your Nintendo Switch, it’s the ideal accessory, especially as it’s compatible with all the best Switch games.

The deal applies to the Nitro Deck in all of its available colorways, including Retro Purple, Atomic Red, Emerald Green, and more. You also get a lovely little carry case included in the price, which is convenient, as the slightly funky shape of the Nitro Deck means it might not fit in any of the Nintendo Switch cases you already own.

The last thing worth mentioning is that you only have a couple of days left to take advantage of the Nitro Deck Black Friday bargain, with the event ending on December 2. If you’re looking for more deals before the prices go back up, be sure to check out our picks for the best Black Friday Micro SD card deals and the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals while you’re here.