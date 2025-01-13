Save a cool $90 on our favorite rugged Android gaming phone before it’s too late

If you’re looking for a new phone for gaming but prefer something made of stronger stuff, we’re here to point you toward a great Doogee S200 deal from Amazon. This stellar rugged phone is now available for just $339.99, saving you $90 on the original asking price.

For those who don’t know, Doogee is one of the big names in the rugged phone niche, and the S200 is one of the brand’s more impressive devices. While it might not feature on our list of the best gaming phones, it’s surprisingly capable when it comes to running even demanding games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, and it looks good while doing it thanks to its vivid 6.72-inch IPS LCD panel.

Still, the best thing about this phone is its mammoth battery life. As we pointed out in our Doogee S200 review, the device’s 10,100mAh battery goes for days at a time without forcing you to reach for the charger. Better still, you can even use the reverse charging feature to juice your other devices if you’re in a pinch.

The $339.99 price point applies to the grey model with a whopping 32GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which is more than enough space for you to download all the best Android games with some space left over. Alternatively, the sleek silver version is also on offer for just a dollar more than the grey colorway at $340.99, and it’s always nice to have options.

Before you go, it’s worth mentioning that we don’t have a clear idea of how long Amazon is running this deal. So, if you’re tempted by the Doogee S200, we recommend acting fast. If it’s already too late by the time you’re reading this, don’t fret, as we’ve got guides to the best budget gaming phones and the best rugged phones full of plenty of options across a variety of price ranges.